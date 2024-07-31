Highlights Manchester United agree deal for young talent Samuel Lusale, turning down Crystal Palace scholarship offer.

INEOS-owned Man Utd focusing on signing global young talent, with Lusale joining Leny Yoro and Zirkzee.

Lusale's move to Old Trafford follows Chido Obi Martin's signing, part of United's strategy to poach young stars.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Crystal Palace youngster Samuel Lusale after he turned down a scholarship with the Eagles, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Since INEOS have arrived through the door at Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team have already shown a focus on signing young talent from around the globe. Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have signed on the dotted line, and the Manchester club are now looking to poach young stars from academies in the Premier League.

Man Utd Agree Samuel Lusale Deal

He's turned down a scholarship

As per Romano, Manchester United have agreed a deal with Crystal Palace for young winger Lusale from their academy, alongside Chido Obi Martin who recently left Arsenal as a free agent...

"After Chido Obi Martin, Man United also agree deal to sign Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace for the Academy. 16 year old winger set for United move after he turned down scholarship deal at Palace, as @MUFC_Youth reports."

Lusale is yet to make his mark on the Palace senior squad at Selhurst Park, and he's now set to move on after turning down a new deal. The 16-year-old moved to Palace at the age of 16, and is represented by Roc Nation, an agency founded by rapper Jay-Z.

The addition of Lusale is further proof of what INEOS are trying to do at Old Trafford. As per Manchester Evening News, Silva Mexes, James Overy, and Camron Mpofu are also players United have identified from academies around the world to bring to the club.

Targeting young talents for modest fees will help United achieve greater financial stability in the long run, enabling them to either develop players for their senior squad at a low cost or sell them for substantial profits later on. It's the opposite of what they were regularly doing under the Glazers, with the likes of Raphael Varane and Casemiro arriving in the latter stages of their career with little sell-on value and high wages.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Samuel Lusale has played eight times for Crystal Palace's youth team.

Chido Obi Martin Set to Sign for Man Utd

He's accepted a deal at Old Trafford

Romano has also confirmed that United have secured the signature of Chido Obi Martin, who recently left Arsenal as a free agent. The young attacker turned down higher offers from Germany to join the Red Devils as he believed in the pathway on offer at Old Trafford.

He's now accepted United's proposal and is set to sign for the Manchester club. It's a bit of a blow for the Gunners to lose one of their young talents, but United won't mind as they secure a prolific goalscorer at youth level.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt