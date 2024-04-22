Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is "very well respected" at Old Trafford, as transfer insider Dean Jones hints he could remain at the club during the 2024 summer window.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult 2023/24 season and could find changes a foot ahead of the first market under the minority ownership of INEOS, headed up by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Head coach Erik ten Hag has come under the spotlight throughout the course of the campaign and could be fighting a losing battle to keep his job heading into the summer. McTominay has been one of United's most consistent performers amid a turbulent season.

McTominay helps Man Utd to FA Cup final

Last weekend, Scott McTominay scored the first goal in Manchester United's 3-3 FA Cup semi-final draw with Coventry City, with the Red Devils eventually prevailing on penalties. The 12-time cup winners have earned their place in the competition's showpiece event, where they face Manchester City in a repeat of last season's final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay has scored ten goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances during the 2023/24 season.

McTominay has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the past 12 months, but has found himself remaining at the Theatre of Dreams and scoring some crucial goals in the Red Devils' race to secure continental football. The Scotland international notably scored a late winner in a scrappy 2-1 triumph at Aston Villa in February.

Only West Ham United showed a real interest in signing McTominay last summer, but their bid of £30m failed to match up to United's £40m asking price and the Scotland international would stay in Erik ten Hag's squad. With the Dutchman's future up in the air, McTominay's future hasn't been decided.

Scott McTominay - stats vs midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.36 99 Shots total 2.12 95 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.39 89 Blocks 1.71 89 Clearances 2.35 94 Aerial duels won per game 1.76 87

Dean Jones - Man Utd won't 'actively look' to offload McTominay

Jones has revealed that McTominay isn't a player Man Utd are actively looking to sell in the summer, though he doesn't expect him to be a regular starter in the team going forward. The transfer insider feels it would be silly for the Red Devils to lose a homegrown product. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Scott McTominay is not one of the players United will actively look to offload in the summer. His goal in the FA Cup semi-final has become pretty symbolic of how he can impact games. Even though I don’t expect him to be a regular starter in the team going forward, I know that he is still very well respected within the club and that there are figures who feel it would be silly to lose a homegrown product like him who understands the club and also can be effective when used properly. He and Maguire are always talked about as having their future on the line at United, and I think that’s still the case for Maguire, but not so much for McTominay.”

McTominay 'determined' to save Man Utd career

In February, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that McTominay is 'determined' to save his career at Manchester United. The 27-year-old came through the academy ranks at Old Trafford and has developed into a regular in the matchday squad over the past seven years.

However, McTominay frequently finds himself on the bench for the club's biggest games and may sense that he needs regular football at this stage of his career. But the Lancaster-born star has made 246 appearances for the Red Devils throughout his career, showing that he still has something to show for his time at Old Trafford. McTominay must consider his options heading into the summer transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-04-24.