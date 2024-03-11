Highlights Manchester United have scouted Lille centre-back Leny Yoro according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are joined by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in their interest in the 18-year-old defender.

Erik ten Hag hopes to keep his job at Old Trafford amid a potential rebuild during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Manchester United have scouted Lille centre-back Leny Yoro and are admirers of the defender at Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe and are looking ahead to the 2024 summer windiow.

Head coach Erik ten Hag hopes that he will still be in place as Man Utd boss ahead of the 2024/25 season, with the club struggling in the Premier League and set to miss out on Champions League qualification. Yoro has impressed during his breakthrough campaign at Lille and has captured the attention of several top European outfits.

Man Utd monitoring Yoro

The teenager is sure to be the subject of transfer speculation this summer

According to Romano, writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Manchester United have scouted Leny Yoro, dubbed as "extraordinary" by France U21 manager Thierry Henry, but a price tag for the centre-back hasn't yet been decided ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. The 18-year-old is enjoying an impressive breakout season at Lille and could be set for a huge move to a European giant during the 2024 summer transfer window.

In February, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd appreciate Yoro, alongside Benfica's Antonio Silva and OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, as the Red Devils prepare for a defensive reshuffle. The futures of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have come under scrutiny at Old Trafford, hinting that the 20-time English champions could be in the market for a central defender this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro has made four appearances for the France U21 side under the management of Thierry Henry.

Discussing a potential transfer saga surrounding Yoro, who teammate Angel Gomes has said is "not normal", Romano revealed that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also monitoring the teenage sensation alongside Manchester United:

“Leny Yoro is one of the most exciting talents who could be on the market this summer, and there have been fresh stories about Manchester United trying to win the race for the young Lille defender’s signature. “For now, my understanding is that there will be many clubs in the race. For sure Real Madrid are there, same for Paris Saint-Germain. Man United have sent scouts to follow him but at the moment, no more movement as still waiting for new board to decide for summer transfer window plans. "It’s also important to note that Yoro will not be cheap for sure, but the final price is not clear yet as Lille president Olivier Letang will decide that around May.”

Harry Maguire vs Leny Yoro - 2023/24 stats comparison Harry Maguire (Premier League) Leny Yoro (Ligue 1) Appearances 13(3) 23(1) Minutes 1156 2038 Goals 1 2 Assists 2 0 Tackles per game 1 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.2 1.3 Clearances per game 3.3 2.9 Blocks per game 1.1 0.3 Overall rating 6.85 6.86

The Red Devils are set for an interesting summer transfer window

Ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, Manchester United are sure to be linked with several high-profile targets following INEOS' minority takeover of the Old Trafford outfit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th March) that the Red Devils will do everything in their power to bring Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to the club if he becomes available. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, United have made a No. 9 addition one of their top priorities for the summer and there is concrete interest in the 30-year-old England captain.

