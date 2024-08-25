Manchester United have set their sights on making a breakthrough in negotiations for Manuel Ugarte in the next 24 hours after moving to within touching distance of reaching an agreement to tempt Paris Saint-Germain into sanctioning the move to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have bolstered their squad during the summer transfer window, with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui becoming the latest additions as a double deal worth close to £60million was sealed earlier this month, but time is running out for boss Erik ten Hag to make further alterations to his squad.

Joshua Zirkzee has also been among the acquisitions, with £36.5million being enough to convince Bologna to cash in, but sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with continuing to attempt to find a compromise for Ugarte as Manchester United seek at least one more recruit before the August 30 deadline.

Red Devils Confident Ugarte Swoop is Close

Premier League giants hopeful of receiving positive news by Monday

Manchester United are confident that they are on the verge of clinching Ugarte, according to GMS sources, and the Premier League giants remain hopeful of hearing positive news by Monday after the final stages of the deal dragged into the weekend despite edging closer to convincing PSG to give the move the green-light.

Although the Red Devils were handed the opportunity to land the defensive midfielder on an initial loan earlier this week, they have been determined to lower the terms on offer as the reigning Ligue 1 champions are keen to include a £51million obligation to buy even though his admirers value him in the region of £42million.

GMS sources have been informed that Ugarte has made it clear to both clubs and his representatives that he is very excited about the prospect of joining Manchester United, and competing with the likes of Casemiro for a regular starting berth is a challenge he wants to take on.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Casemiro Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Pass completion percentage 91.2 81.8 Ball recoveries 8.42 6.05 Tackles 4.56 3.77 Interceptions 1.86 0.82 Blocks 1.26 3.36 Progressive carries 0.74 0.55 Statistics correct as of 25/08/2024

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, thanks to PSG acquiring Joao Neves in a deal worth up to £60million from Benfica, and ten Hag has been eager to take advantage during the final stages of the summer transfer window as he goes in search of reinforcements.

Manchester United are increasingly adamant that they will reach a compromise for Ugarte as a loan with a view to a permanent move has been discussed in more detail over the course of the week, GMS sources recently revealed, and his current employers have softened their stance after initially refusing to entertain the possibility of a temporary switch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has made 200 appearances over the course of a senior club career which has seen him feature for Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting, Fenix and Famalicao, but he has been sent off four times along the way

Ugarte Switch Poised to be Confirmed Soon

Ashworth fully focused on landing Uruguayan before deadline

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have reached the final stages of talks with PSG and, as a result, there is anticipation that they will be in a position to announce his arrival in the coming days after refusing to end their pursuit when the French giants have been playing hardball.

The Red Devils have been desperate to break the resolve of the Uruguay international's current employers even though they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to him still having four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket just over £100,000-per-week, and they are on the cusp of getting their top midfield target.

Manchester United are keen to pounce in the aftermath of the late defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as the setback was another reminder that ten Hag's squad still has holes in it, GMS sources have learned, and Ashworth is putting all his focus into ensuring the deal for Ugarte goes through.

