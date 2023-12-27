Highlights Manchester United's Anthony Martial has emerged as a target for Inter Milan ahead of the fast-approaching winter transfer window.

The striker is in line to become a free agent in the coming months as the Red Devils are not intending to trigger a one-year contract extension.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Inter are not Martial's only suitors amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial 'could be sold' during the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT where the Frenchman's next destination may be if he seals his Old Trafford departure.

The Red Devils entered a new era over the festive period, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe securing control of football operations after his £1.3billion deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club was confirmed on Christmas Eve.

Sir Dave Brailsford, who is the director of sport for the billionaire's INEOS group, was in attendance as Erik ten Hag's side overcame a two-goal deficit to register a 3-2 victory over high-flying Aston Villa less than 48 hours after the hierarchical change had been announced.

Martial attracting interest from Serie A

Martial has been identified as a target for Inter Milan ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business in the coming days, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, although he is not the first-choice option as they aim to bolster their attack.

The report suggests the Serie A giants have discovered a potential opportunity to pounce for the striker as Manchester United are not intending to trigger a one-year contract extension, meaning he is set to become a free agent in the summer, but Porto marksman Mehdi Taremi is at the top of their shopping list.

Martial has been on the Red Devils' books since rubber-stamping a switch worth up to £58million from Monaco in 2015, making him the most expensive teenager in the world, and he has remained one of the club's highest earners despite struggling to nail down a regular starting spot.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 27/12/2023

But his departure appears to be on the cards as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are unlikely to extend his stay and could turn their attentions towards drafting in a replacement next month.

However, the Red Devils may have set their sights on attempting to ensure Martial will not walk through the exit door as a free agent at the end of the season because ten Hag has confirmed that fresh talks over a new contract are underway.

Although it is understood that the striker did not come close to leaving Manchester United during the summer window as he failed to attract lucrative bids, he has been on West Ham United's radar in recent months.

Jacobs believes Martial, who United legend Roy Keane ripped into earlier this month, could be allowed to bring the curtain down on his Manchester United career ahead of the January transfer window slamming shut as ten Hag will need to sanction outgoings in order to secure up to two reinforcements.

But the respected journalist understands it is unclear whether the 28-year-old is eager to cash in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia, despite genuine interest coming from the Middle East, while Turkish outfits and former employers Lyon are among his additional admirers.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Although I don't expect Manchester United to be overly busy in January, it wouldn't surprise me if one or two players come in, especially if outgoings can be facilitated. "Anthony Martial could be sold, with it now clear that the other option is his contract will run down and he'll leave for free. The Saudi interest is genuine, but it's unclear if Martial is keen. "There are also a few Turkish clubs considering making an approach. Lyon would love Martial back, and have tried before, but it's near impossible, especially with his wages and the French club fighting relegation."

Varane open to Red Devils exit

Raphael Varane is open to ending his Manchester United career, according to French media outlet L'Equipe, and a return to familiar surroundings could be on the cards as the January transfer window draws closer.

The report suggests the 2018 World Cup winner is interested in heading back to Lens, where he made 24 appearances after coming through the Ligue 1 outfit's ranks as a youngster, but there is uncertainty over whether his exit will be sanctioned by ten Hag.

That is because it has emerged that the Dutch tactician is eager for Varane to remain at Manchester United beyond the winter deadline, although his stance could change if the central defender agitates for a mid-season switch.

Varane returned to the starting line-up as the Red Devils overcame Aston Villa on Boxing Day - allowing him to rack up his 15th appearance of the season - but injuries, illness and a lack of form have resulted in him spending periods on the sidelines.

Allowing the 30-year-old to embark on a fresh challenge next month would result in his Manchester United spell coming to a premature end as he only sealed a £41million move from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in August 2021.