Manchester United are 'seriously interested' in Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Gittens is shining in the Bundesliga and has been in excellent form at Signal Iduna Park this season. The young English left-winger has bagged seven goals and four assists in 17 league games, showcasing his pace and trickery.

The 20-year-old - described as being "almost impossible to defend against" - joined Dortmund after leaving Manchester City's academy in September 2020. He followed a similar path to Jadon Sancho, who left the Cityzens and became a superstar talent among the German giants.

Manchester United fans will hope that isn't an omen if the club were to swoop for the £50m-rated Gittens, given how Sancho's spell at Old Trafford panned out. But the London-born attacking ace is one of the latest young English talents to thrive abroad.

Jamie Gittens Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 7 Expected Goals (xG) 2.37 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 5 Key Passes 0.8 Successful Dribbles 2.8 (53%) Ground Duels Won 5.2 (51%)

Manchester United Interested In Gittens

The Red Devils Face Competition From Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich could prove to be tricky opposition in the race for Gittens. The Bavarians have reportedly already made contact with the player's camp and want to sign a new winger in the summer transfer window. Manchester United are also keeping an eye on Gittens, though, and he could soon occupy their left wing, which could be vacated.

Marcus Rashford looks to have played his last game for the club. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign him. The English attacker hasn't made a single appearance since Ruben Amorim dropped him from his squad for the Manchester Derby win over Manchester City in mid-December.

Alejandro Garnacho's future is also uncertain amid interest from Serie A giants Napoli. Romano confirmed the Argentine was a 'dream signing' for the Naples club, who are looking to replace PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Chelsea are reportedly also monitoring Gittens, who has over three years left on his contract with Dortmund. His coach, Nuri Sahin, says they have 'high expectations' of the youngster, and a growing interest in his services speaks of his meteoric rise at Signal Iduna Park. United could be aided by their strong relationship with Die Borussen following the £73 million signing of Sancho in 2021 and a loan back to the club in the second half of last season.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/01/2025.

