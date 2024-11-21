Manchester United have contemplated attempting to strike a deal which would see Chris Rigg head to Old Trafford in January as they are eager to fight off stiff competition from several Premier League rivals for the Sunderland star's signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ruben Amorim's arrival as Erik ten Hag's successor in the dugout has resulted in the Red Devils entering a new era ahead of getting their domestic campaign back underway with a trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday, and the Portuguese tactician took charge of his first training sessions earlier this week.

Although Manchester United will have a limited budget for the fast-approaching winter transfer window, resulting in the new head coach being tasked with unlocking the full potential within the squad he inherited, he is working closely with sporting director Dan Ashworth to identify potential recruits.

Red Devils Eager to Win Battle to Acquire Rigg

Sunderland's resolve could be tested with winter bid

Manchester United have a serious interest in winning the race for Rigg's services, according to GMS sources, and it has resulted in key decision-makers behind the scenes toying with the idea of testing Sunderland's resolve with a bid when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year.

Having broken into the first-team picture at the Stadium of Light and played a leading role in the Black Cats' push for promotion to the Premier League, admirers will have to part with up to £30million in order to tempt the Championship high-flyers into sanctioning the 17-year-old's departure in the coming months.

But GMS sources have been informed that Rigg is more likely to entertain the possibility of embarking on a fresh challenge at the end of the season, and that would come as a significant blow for Manchester United as they have been contemplating whether to make him the first signing of Amorim's tenure.

The central midfielder would be on course to secure a hefty pay rise if he heads to Old Trafford as he is currently on a deal which allows him to pocket £1,500-per-week at Sunderland, but there is an awareness that he would face an uphill battle to break into the starting line-up if he makes the move halfway through the campaign.

Although Rigg is expected to wait until the summer before heading onto pastures new, GMS sources have learned from insiders that it is only a matter of time before the England under-18 international makes the jump into the Premier League for the first time in his burgeoning career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg has been averaging a goal every 362 minutes in the Championship this season

Rigg Would be Interested in Old Trafford Deal

Teenager attracted by profile of club and ambition for future

GMS sources have been told that Rigg would be interested in eventually heading to Manchester United due to their profile and ambition in the coming seasons, but he has a similar stance when it comes to Sunderland's arch-rivals Newcastle United as they are also mulling over whether to lure him to St James' Park.

The teenager, who has been described as an 'England star of the future' by talkSPORT pundit Hugh Woozencroft, will be eager to join a side regularly competing for European qualification and silverware if he makes the decision to walk away from Sunderland after coming through their ranks.

Rigg will hold out for a club which matches his ambition when the time comes to leave the Stadium of Light, GMS sources understand, and that is likely to go against West Ham United and Crystal Palace even though both London outfits have been looking to strike a deal in the summer.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are monitoring the up-and-coming talent's progress as they are determined to acquire homegrown youngsters who are capable of having significant resale value after putting plans for the upcoming transfer windows in place.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/11/2024