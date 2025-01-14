Manchester United’s penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round has provided a much-needed boost for Ruben Amorim’s side as they look to turn around a rocky season.

Following a hard-fought draw with Liverpool recently, the Red Devils now face a Premier League clash against Southampton at Old Trafford, with hopes of securing their first top flight win since the memorable 2-1 triumph over Manchester City.

It has been a tough campaign so far, with consistency proving elusive, but there are signs of improvement. The winter transfer window could prove pivotal as Manchester United look to build on this growing platform and set the stage for a strong 2025.

Red Devils Will Not Accept Low Garnacho Bids

Napoli credited as suitors during early stages of year

One of the big talking points right now is Alejandro Garnacho. While speculation around his future is swirling, Manchester United are set to hold firm, and we understand they won’t be accepting any low-ball offers for the talented youngster.

If Garnacho were to move, it would take a fee in excess of £50million to make it happen, GMS sources say. Importantly, the Red Devils aren’t actively pushing him out, and the decision on his future will partly rest with the player. Napoli have been credited with serious interest, but it remains to be seen how soon they will follow through and how his current employers would react.

Manchester United do need to raise funds and are open-minded about what happens. One thing for sure is that Marcus Rashford’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

GMS sources suggest the winger has likely played his last game for the club. He is primarily in talks with overseas suitors as he seeks a fresh start away from the Premier League to refocus his career, though domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also interested.

A loan move is on the table as a short-term option, but the long-term plan doesn’t include Rashford in Manchester United’s future, so he would still be sold in the summer - even if that move does not materialise naturally from any loan. Rashford’s absence from recent first-team activities underlines that Amorim is ready to move forward without him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has been limited to just 983 minutes of Premier League action this season despite scoring four goals along the way

Dorgeles Among Amorim's Youthful Targets

Pursuit of attacking midfielder could develop in coming weeks

So far, Manchester United’s January transfer activity reflects a focus on emerging talent rather than big-name, proven stars. Among the new key targets is Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Nene Dorgeles, who is a young player the Red Devils are actively monitoring. This is a live situation, and is an emerging story we should take seriously as developments unfold.

Two players already on board for the future are Sekou Kone and Diego Leon. Leon, who recently arrived in Manchester, is to be eased into the set-up with no immediate pressure to contribute to the first-team. The teenager is expected to use this season to acclimatise, ahead of impressing during pre-season and carving out a role next term.

For now, Leon will serve as backup to Manchester United’s established players, while Amorim takes a long-term view of his development.

Players like Toby Collyer and Harry Amass may find it more challenging to break into the first-team, but their boss' approach ensures that everyone gets a chance to prove themselves. These opportunities reflect Amorim's focus on fostering competition and building depth in the squad, even if some players face a steeper climb to secure their place.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Mainoo Future Remains Key Issue to Resolve

Talks will become top priority after winter transfer window closes

One of the most pressing matters for Amorim this season is resolving Kobbie Mainoo’s future. With Bayern Munich and Chelsea reportedly interested, Manchester United are keen to put an end to speculation by securing a new agreement with the talented midfielder.

Once the transfer window closes, the England international's situation will become a top priority. The club remain confident they can find a resolution that keeps him at Old Trafford, quashing any rumours of a move elsewhere.

Amorim’s tenure has been a rollercoaster so far, but recent results suggest the team is starting to respond to his leadership. The FA Cup win over Arsenal has lifted morale, and with Southampton next on the agenda, Manchester United have a chance to build further momentum.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/01/2025