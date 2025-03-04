Manchester United are increasingly confident that they will be able to hand head coach Ruben Amorim an improved summer budget to bolster his Old Trafford squad if Mason Greenwood impresses scouts in a key clash between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain later this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils were not in a position to spend big on reinforcements ahead of the winter deadline, with Patrick Dorgu proving to be the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, but plans are being put in place to secure reinforcements ahead of next term.

Aston Villa could boost Manchester United's transfer kitty if they take advantage of the £40million option to buy Marcus Rashford at the end of his loan spell, while Greenwood leaving current employers Marseille less than 12 months after his arrival in the south of France would also play into Amorim's hands.

Amorim Would Profit from Greenwood Switch

Hefty sell-on clause was inserted into deal for winger

Manchester United have pinpointed a key date in their bid to profit from selling Greenwood to Marseille, according to GMS sources, with there being a strong belief behind the scenes that he will not be short of suitors if he shines in an encounter with reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG on March 16.

The Red Devils inserted a hefty sell-on clause when they allowed the winger to head to the Orange Velodrome for close to £27million in July, with them potentially receiving up to 50 per cent of any agreement, meaning there is an awareness that they stand to profit if he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of next term.

GMS sources have been informed that PSG are among the sides showing serious interest in lodging an offer for Greenwood when the transfer window reopens in the summer, having seen him rack up 19 goal contributions in all competitions this season, and any funds would be handed to Amorim to improve his Manchester United options.

The 23-year-old has seamlessly adjusted to life in France since his move from Old Trafford, leading to being described as 'exceptional' by Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, but their top-of-the-table meeting at the Parc des Princes will help admirers to determine whether he is ready for an eye-catching switch in the coming months.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the European heavyweights threatening to provide PSG with competition for Greenwood's signature, GMS sources have learned, leading to scouts being on course to be in attendance to run the rule over him as they aim to iron out transfer plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood registered seven shots and found the back of the net during Marseille's win over Nantes last weekend

Greenwood Likely to Complete Summer Move

One-cap England international appears open to La Liga return

GMS sources have been told that Greenwood is increasingly likely to walk away from Marseille, which will come as a significant boost for Manchester United as they go in search of a much-needed injection of cash, but he is not in line to complete a return to the Premier League.

Although the one-cap England international's current employers appear to be in a strong negotiating position thanks to still having just shy of four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £73,000-per-week, they may struggle to keep him on board if suitors up the ante in their pursuit.

Greenwood is believed to be open to heading back to La Liga after previously enjoying his time on loan at Getafe, GMS sources understand, resulting in PSG potentially having an uphill battle to convince him to move to the French capital from their domestic counterparts ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

GMS sources recently revealed that Barcelona have a genuine interest in negotiating a deal which would see Manchester United's academy graduate head back to Spain, but they will be keeping a close eye on how he performs in key clashes as Marseille look to cement second place in Ligue 1.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/03/2025

