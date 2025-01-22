Manchester United are set to test Lecce's resolve with an increased bid for Patrick Dorgu after arranging to hold further discussions over a potential move to Old Trafford on Wednesday, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on the latest episode of our Market Madness podcast.

Head coach Ruben Amorim suggested he is in charge of a side in contention to be the 'worst team' in the Red Devils' history in the aftermath of their 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, leading to the Portuguese tactician being eager to bolster his options ahead of the winter transfer window's February 3 deadline.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have indicated they are poised to head back to the negotiating table with a fresh offer worth close to £30million for Dorgu, having had their opening proposal in the region of £25million including add-ons rejected on Tuesday night, but they may walk away if their next bid is not accepted.

Lecce rewarded their left-back with a new contract in October, which allows him to pocket in excess of £10,000-per-week at the Stadio Via del Mare, but he has remained the subject of widespread interest as admirers aim to bolster their respective squads midway through the campaign.

Although the Serie A strugglers have been seeking close to £34million - which is more than Manchester United are prepared to pay for Dorgu despite being described as 'incredible' - GMS sources have been told there is confidence that all parties can reach an agreement for less than that figure, and it has resulted in Red Devils holding further talks on Wednesday.

Related Exclusive: Amorim 'Could Sell' £200,000-a-Week Man Utd Star in Summer Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is refusing to rule out the possibility of offloading Luke Shaw at the end of the season

Amorim has been facing stiff competition to recruit the Denmark international as Tottenham Hotspur have also been among the sides keeping tabs on his situation after being forced to contend with Destiny Udogie sustaining a hamstring injury which could keep him out of action until March, while Napoli are prepared to loan him straight back if they win the race.

But Dorgu wants to complete a January move to Old Trafford, in a significant boost for Manchester United, and GMS sources recently revealed he has a verbal pact to leave Lecce if a big club comes calling and lodges a suitable offer ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut.

Watch and listen to GIVEMESPORT's brand-new podcast, Market Madness, on your favourite podcast platforms

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox