Manchester United are on course to be left frustrated in their hopes of landing Chris Rigg as Championship promotion-chasers Sunderland are not interested in sanctioning a move to Old Trafford during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Fresh from seeing minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe increase his stake by injecting a further £79.3million into the Red Devils earlier this week, head coach Ruben Amorim has been making plans to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag during the early stages of 2025.

Although the Portuguese tactician is poised to have a modest budget for reinforcements, resulting in him being under pressure to get the best out of his current crop of players, he has been contemplating whether to raid the Championship as he looks to improve his options for the second half of the campaign.

Red Devils Facing Frustration in Race for Rigg

Teenage midfielder not for sale during winter transfer window

Manchester United are set to miss out on acquiring Rigg next month, according to GMS sources, as Sunderland are not entertaining the possibility of cashing in due to fears of the departure potentially derailing their season and ending hopes of returning to the Premier League.

The Black Cats are determined to hold onto their teenage academy graduate, having been demanding in the region of £30million while a number of top flight outfits have been circling, and their stance is in serious danger of leaving Amorim frustrated in his attempts to negotiate a deal during the winter transfer window.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are increasingly likely to be forced to wait until the summer before potentially luring Rigg to Old Trafford, having initially been hopeful of their target becoming available, as Sunderland see him as a crucial member of the squad as they chase promotion.

Thanks to the central midfielder having more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £1,500-per-week at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to give the green-light for him to move to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

It has led to Manchester United facing an uphill battle in their attempts to convince Sunderland to sanction Rigg's departure ahead of the February 3 deadline, and GMS sources have learned that a switch is expected to come in the summer - if at all - instead of at the season's halfway point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg made two key passes and won as many ground duels as Sunderland sealed a 3-2 win over Swansea City last weekend

Amorim Contends With Rival Interest for Rigg

Domestic counterparts Tottenham and Newcastle also admirers

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are not the only top flight side to have been frustrated by Sunderland's insistence that Rigg will be going nowhere during the winter transfer window as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are additional admirers and had been contemplating a move for his signature.

The 17-year-old, who has been described as an 'England star of the future' by talkSPORT pundit Hugh Woozencroft, has played a pivotal role in his current employers being just five points adrift of Championship table-toppers Sheffield United and his performances have resulted in suitors circling.

Manchester United are in pole position to eventually recruit Rigg as GMS sources recently revealed that he would be interested in heading to Old Trafford due to the ambition being shown during the early stages of Amorim's reign, but they are still on track to play the waiting game before potentially offering a route out of Sunderland.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/2024