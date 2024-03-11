Highlights Manchester United will hold internal talks over whether to attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen ahead of next season.

Key figures working behind the scenes feel that the Dutchman would be a good value option as the Red Devils aim to bolster their attacking options.

Manchester United could reignite their interest after opting against upping the ante in their pursuit when they admired Malen in the past.

Manchester United are set to discuss Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen as a potential target for next season after minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has started making his mark at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have entered a new era after the INEOS chief executive completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club last month, having already gained approval from the Football Association and Premier League after holding lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family.

Although there is uncertainty over Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's future after Ratcliffe reiterated that qualifying for the Champions League is the top priority for the remainder of the campaign, plans are being drawn up ahead of a potential squad overhaul.

Red Devils Considering Summer Move for Malen

Key Figures Confident Dutchman Would Improve Attacking Options

The Manchester United hierarchy and ten Hag are preparing to discuss the possibility of attempting to make a move for Malen after he has worked his way onto the list of potential acquisitions ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, according to GMS sources.

The Netherlands international got his name on the scoresheet as Dortmund sealed a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen last weekend, allowing him to take his tally for the season up to 13 goals in all competitions, and the Bundesliga giants have been reliant on his impressive run of form as they go in search of Champions League qualification ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Donyell Malen has registered more shots than any of his Borussia Dortmund teammates in the Bundesliga this season, having attempted to find the back of the net 57 times

Having previously mulled over whether to launch a bid for Malen, GMS sources understand that key figures at Manchester United believe he should be considered as a possible signing as they aim to improve their frontline after playing catch-up in the race for a spot in the Premier League's top four.

Some Red Devils decision-makers are confident that the 25-year-old would be a good value option, with Dortmund willing to cash in for in the region of £43million, while his motivation levels have impressed the hierarchy as they continue making plans for the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are particularly concerned with their options on the right-hand side of their attack as Antony has failed to make a telling impact since his £86million switch from Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax in September 2022, and statistics highlight that Malen has been posting better attacking figures than the Brazilian this season.

Donyell Malen's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Antony in domestic action this season Donyell Malen Antony Shots on target percentage 51.7 19.2 Shots 3.43 2.45 Passes into the penalty area 2.01 1.79 Goals 0.65 0.00 Expected goals 0.43 0.14 Statistics correct as of 11/03/2024

The Red Devils are aware that they need to hold talks with Dortmund ahead of the campaign reaching its climax after allowing Jadon Sancho to head on loan to Signal Iduna Park in January, thanks to a £3.4million fee being agreed, and there is a possibility of his stay in Germany being extended.

Ten Hag Could Face Competition From Arsenal

Gunners Looking to Send Scouts to Watch Malen in Action

Manchester United are at risk of being beaten to Malen's signature by one of the Premier League's title-chasers as GMS sources are aware that Arsenal are also expected to send scouts to watch the Dutchman during a key run of fixtures which involves Dortmund facing the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich and Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners have identified the former PSV Eindhoven man as a cheaper alternative to Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise, Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Pedro Neto and Athletic Bilbao academy graduate Nico Williams, who are leading targets ahead of the summer window.

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic's future could play a pivotal role in whether Malen leaves Signal Iduna Park in the coming months as it is understood that a fresh face in the dugout could tempt him to remain in his current surroundings, while his contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

All statistics courtesy of the Bundesliga and FBref