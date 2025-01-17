Manchester United are reportedly lining up a shock move to sign Darwin Nunez from arch-rivals Liverpool, according to Fichajes.

Liverpool have been flying in the 2024/25 season, sitting atop the Premier League table after 20 games having lost just one of those matches. Arne Slot arrived from Feyenoord in the summer to replace long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp and despite the big change, the Reds have shown no signs of struggling to adapt to their new boss.

Meanwhile, United are lying in the bottom half of the top flight standings and needed a late hat-trick from Amad Diallo to beat bottom of the table Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Man United Interested in Nunez

Red Devils have had striker struggles

Manchester United could, feasibly, improve the majority of their starting 11, particularly up front. Nunez is a player that has shown ability, but simply needs to find more consistency and perhaps Man United feel they could offer that.

By position, the current campaign stands to be one of Manchester United’s worst in Premier League history. Erik ten Hag’s struggles continued in this term’s early stages and if anything, only worsened before the Dutchman was sacked in late October last year.

His replacement, Ruben Amorim, is regarded as one of world football’s most-promising managers given his accomplishments with Sporting in Portugal. His start to life at Old Trafford has not necessarily seen an immediate improvement, but there are clear signs that Amorim’s tactics may get a better tune out of the players he has at his disposal.

Man United’s current, first-team striking options consist of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. Though both were signed for big money and have a massive amount of potential, neither have hit the ground running in England and can not be counted as reliable, goalscoring options.

Liverpool Could Accept Nunez Offer

Uruguayan has not matched expectations

Darwin Nunez moved to England in the summer of 2022 from Benfica when Liverpool signed him for an initial fee of £64 million, which could rise to over £80 million if certain add-ons are met. In Portugal, Nunez established himself as a confident, clinical front man who netted 34 goals in 41 games in his final season for Benfica.

Though Nunez - described as "becoming world-class" by Guillem Balague - has shown glimpses of that player in Portugal throughout his tenure on Merseyside, it has certainly been more of a struggle than a success story. The Uruguayan has displayed his physicality and movement, but has not yet been able to find a consistent vein of scoring form with Football Insider reporting last month that the Reds would be willing to accept an offer of £50-60m for his services.

In 122 games across all competitions, Nunez has scored just 37 goals for the Reds, hardly a return that justifies his price tag. His composure, or lack thereof, in front of goal is a source of frustration for the Liverpool faithful and while not all would necessarily be against a departure, a move to Manchester United, one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals, would hardly win him any admirers at Anfield.

