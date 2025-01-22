Manchester United could be tempted into making a shock bid to their arch-rivals Manchester City for winger Jack Grealish, reports The Sun.

Man United are reportedly one of four English sides that hold an active interest in acquiring Grealish’s services, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Grealish’s former club, Aston Villa.

By comparison to previous seasons, the attacker has scarcely featured for Pep Guardiola’s side during this campaign. He has made 21 appearances in all competitions, 15 of those having come in the Premier League. Of those games, however, Grealish has been brought on from the bench in nine of them.

Grealish, who joined City for £100million in 2021 on a contract worth around £300,000-per-week, has not scored a Premier League goal since 2023 and has netted just once in the current campaign, which came as a penalty against Salford City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Man Utd Eyeing Jack Grealish

Cross-city move would bring controversy

His struggles for form in the last 18 months, combined with the signing and gradual emergence of Savinho for City this season, may suggest that Grealish will soon look for a way out of the Etihad Stadium.

A move to Manchester United, though, would surely incur the wrath of a number of City fans, given he would be moving across Manchester to join their inter-city rivals.

Jack Grealish Stats Breakdown 24/25 Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 15 0 Champions League 4 0 FA Cup 1 1 Carabao Cup 1 0

While a naturally attack-minded player, Grealish has displayed a high defensive work rate that would work well in a Ruben Amorim system.

The Portuguese coach often deploys his teams in a 3-4-2-1 shape and there is an emphasis on defence for the wingers in that set-up, who are expected to support the team at the back as well as going forward.

Antony is reportedly close to joining Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season, Marcus Rashford’s future is up in the air with clubs on the continent looking to take him on loan and INEOS are also open to the sale of winger Alejandro Garnacho which could explain the reported interest in the England international.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 22/01/2025.