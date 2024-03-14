Highlights Manchester United are long-term admirers of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The England under-21 international is in line to leave Goodison Park regardless of whether his current employers remain in the Premier League.

Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi have been pinpointed as leading centre-back targets by Manchester United scouts.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Jarrad Branthwaite and there is confidence that the Old Trafford target will leave Everton even if the Merseyside outfit avoid relegation from the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have been given a fresh cash injection thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club last month, having gone through the process of being approved by the Football Association and Premier League after holding lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family.

Although there is ongoing doubt over whether boss Erik ten Hag has a long-term future at Manchester United as he has been tasked with qualifying for the Champions League and is due to hold talks with the board at the end of the season, plans are being put in place ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Branthwaite Emerges as Standout Defensive Target

Scouts Impressed While Keeping Tabs on Premier League Centre-Backs

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Branthwaite and it is felt that he is set to embark on a fresh challenge regardless of whether current employers Everton are successful in staving off relegation to the Championship after finding themselves in another relegation dogfight, according to GMS sources.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has tasked scouts with studying central defenders in the Premier League after pinpointing the heart of the backline as a position where he wants to strengthen in the summer, and the England under-21 international has been identified as a standout contender - alongside Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi - to head to Old Trafford.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Marc Guehi this season Jarrad Branthwaite Marc Guehi Percentage of dribblers tackled 82.9 56.5 Clearances 4.36 4.06 Tackles 2.00 1.23 Interceptions 1.64 0.85 Blocks 1.24 1.04 Statistics correct as of 13/03/2024

Although Branthwaite joining Manchester United is not a certainty, thanks to new members of staff in the recruitment department being brought in and Dan Ashworth's potential arrival as sporting director being delayed due to him remaining on gardening leave at Newcastle United for now, he is set to stay on the shortlist of potential acquisitions.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants the current targets to align with the names on the radar of incoming board members, but scouts are expected to continue tracking the 21-year-old regardless of whether fresh possibilities arise in the coming months ahead of the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has made 55 headed clearances in the Premier League this season, which is a higher number than anyone in Manchester United's squad

Everton Preparing to Slap £75m Price Tag on Branthwaite

Ratcliffe Will Approve Bid Despite Uncertainty Over Ten Hag

Everton will demand a minimum of £75million for Branthwaite in the summer, according to the Mirror, but Manchester United will attempt to drive their lofty demands down to nearer the £50million mark due to only enjoying his first season as a Premier League regular.

The report suggests that the Red Devils will push ahead with lodging a bid for the former Carlisle United man even if ten Hag is sacked as Ratcliffe is keen to invest in youthful homegrown talent who can provide the club with maximum return on their investment.

But Manchester United are not the only Premier League side circling for Branthwaite as respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur could get involved in a bidding war with their domestic rivals, while La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have also been monitoring his progress ahead of a potential offer being tabled.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League