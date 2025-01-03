Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee's future at Old Trafford is being thrown into question, but the Red Devils have to be careful about how they treat any exit decision.

In the build-up to January, sources were indicating to GMS that the striker would not be for sale in the winter transfer window as head coach Ruben Amorim looks to use him as a key player behind the striker during the second half of the season.

Such a view comes with some caution, as it is considered that his performances across the opening months of his career in Manchester have not been up to the standard required. But they were planning to give him time to fully settle and grow towards fulfilling the potential the club had seen in him.

Juventus and AC Milan Keep Tabs on Zirkzee

Striker has uncertain future after jeers from Old Trafford crowd

Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle United has changed the narrative slightly, as the fans' reaction to Zirkzee's first-half substitution cast his future role in the side into further confusion.

The frontman was jeered by the home support, who are usually not known for such a reaction to their own players inside Old Trafford, and now he is being linked with a return to Italy.

Juventus and AC Milan are among potential landing spots for Zirkzee if he is to leave, despite being on a contract worth £105,000-per-week, but Manchester United have to show some caution around this moment - and it is not clear he will leave.

One of the main issues is replacing him in the squad. The Red Devils' finances are restricted and the priority - as we have consistently reported - surrounds signing a new left wing-back and midfielder.

Manchester United would sign a new forward if they have time and the means, but there is also the factor of Marcus Rashford and Antony potentially leaving this window.

Amorim would be left very short of options and would have little time to find replacements and gel a team together if all three of them were to go, so the chances are small.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee completed three of his nine pass attempts before being dragged off inside 33 minutes during Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Newcastle.

Duo could be available on temporary basis after falling out of favour

Sources still refuse to completely rule out the idea of Zirkzee leaving Manchester United, but it is different to the situations with Rashford and Antony. Both of those players could be available on loan, as we recently revealed.

But Zirkzee would not be expected to make such a switch and the club would more likely need to recoup the same sort of fee they paid for him last summer.

Juventus and head coach Thiago Motta are on the lookout for a new forward, so their interest is seen as very credible at the moment, but the type of deal they propose would have to be enticing and also give United scope to replace him.

Meanwhile, Rashford is being freshly linked to Arsenal, yet GMS information is that the Gunners have not seriously contemplated that situation and would only be likely to do so if the terms are extremely welcoming. Antony is being linked to Ajax and Real Betis.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/01/2025