Highlights Manchester United could target Brentford striker Ivan Toney as an experienced centre-forward option at Old Trafford.

New minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, hopes to improve the Red Devils' fortunes in the transfer market, with the pending appointments of Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox.

Man Utd have also been linked with moves for Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes.

Manchester United could “keep an eye on” Brentford’s Ivan Toney if they want to sign a striker with experience during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers potential No. 9 options at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their centre-forward ranks during the upcoming market, with INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe having the final say on football decisions.

Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future but hopes to be allowed to add a mixture of youth and experience to his side ahead of the 2024/25 season. Toney is enjoying an excellent campaign with Brentford after his return from suspension.

Man Utd looking to sign a striker amid recruitment appointments

As the 2024 winter transfer window approaches, Manchester United are poised to bolster their squad with potential signings. These additions could elevate the team's performance in the coming months, sparking hope and optimism among the fans. New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to secure the appointment of Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth. The Red Devils approached him after he was recently placed on gardening leave at St. James’ Park. However, the 53-year-old may not be available for the summer window, as Man Utd and Newcastle need to agree on a compensation fee.

Meanwhile, the 20-time English champions have received a boost in their bid to appoint Jason Wilcox in a recruitment role after recently stepping down from his director of football post at Southampton. The former Manchester City academy director could return to Manchester imminently.

Ten Hag hopes to bolster his ranks on the transfer front with another striker addition. According to HITC, Man Utd are one of the sides showing an interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th March) that the 28-year-old could be available for around £60m this summer. The Bees were thought to have placed a £100m price tag on Toney, but his contract expiring in 2025 means that a buyer is unwilling to part with a nine-figure sum for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Toney has scored 36 goals and registered ten assists in 79 Premier League appearances.

In January, Toney returned from an eight-month ban from football activity after being found guilty by the Football Association of breaking the organisation’s rules on gambling. However, the former Newcastle United star still made Gareth Southgate’s England squad for March’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. He could be in contention for a spot in the Three Lions side that will travel to EURO 2024 this summer.

Ivan Toney - stats vs 2023/24 Brentford Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.14 1st Goals 4 4th Assists 1 =7th Shots per game 3.4 1st Fouled per game 2 1st

Ben Jacobs - Ivan Toney could be an ‘experienced’ target for Man Utd

Jacobs feels that Man Utd may not necessarily consider an older strike this summer, given Rasmus Hojlund’s impressive pre-injury form. However, the journalist has named Toney and Victor Osimhen as potentially ‘experienced’ targets. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Because Rasmus Hojlund is in good form now and is settled, Manchester United may not even need an older player with more experience because they may feel like Hojlund is shouldering the burden of goalscoring. If that continues between now and the end of the season, they might go a little bit younger, and that's where Evan Ferguson and Benjamin Sesko come into play. “If they go down the more experienced line, we can also potentially keep an eye out for Ivan Toney. Victor Osimhen is also a historical target for Manchester United. They tried for him when he was still at Lille.”

Man Utd have ‘two options’ in Dewsbury-Hall and Gomes

Manchester United will prioritise a striker as the 2024 summer transfer window draws ever closer. However, the Red Devils will also look at other areas of the squad they can strengthen.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (2nd April) that Man Utd could consider moves for Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes. Dewsbury-Hall has been in impressive form in the Championship, registering 24 goal contributions for the Foxes. The 25-year-old has been one of Leicester’s key players in their bid to return to the Premier League immediately.

Meanwhile, Gomes has also been identified as a potential target. The Wolves enforcer recently earned his first two caps for Brazil during the March international break, impressing British audiences with his display in the Selecao’s 1-0 friendly victory over England at Wembley.

All statistics according to the official Premier League webiste and WhoScored, correct as of 02-04-24.