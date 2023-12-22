Highlights Manchester United may face difficulties in potentially attempting to tie Sergio Reguilon down to a permanent deal.

The loanee has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and Roma ahead of the January window opening for business.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has hinted that obstacles could result in Manchester United opting against keeping Reguilon beyond the end of the season.

Manchester United could struggle to sign loanee Sergio Reguilon on a permanent basis from Tottenham Hotspur as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why a long-term Old Trafford agreement is 'complicated'.

Although the Spaniard was among the fresh faces to join the Red Devils as boss Erik ten Hag spent close to £175million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, there are doubts over whether he will remain on the club's books for much longer.

A 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last week resulted in Manchester United registering their worst-ever Champions League campaign, having racked up just four points from six fixtures, and their elimination from the competition has come a matter of days before the squad could be freshened up.

Reguilon wanted by European heavyweights

Reguilon has been pinpointed as Borussia Dortmund's top target ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Patrick Berger, and Manchester United could help to facilitate the move.

The respected journalist suggests there is a break clause in the temporary agreement which took the left-back to Old Trafford a matter of hours before the summer deadline, and the Bundesliga giants have made an enquiry over a six-month loan.

It is understood that Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has already been attempting to make inroads as he aims to lure Reguilon to Signal Iduna Park at the campaign's halfway point, but he is facing competition from another European heavyweight.

Sergio Reguilon's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Tottenham Hotspur 67 2 9 11 0 UD Logrones 43 7 1 8 0 Sevilla 38 3 5 10 0 Real Madrid 22 0 3 4 0 Atletico Madrid 12 0 0 1 1 Manchester United 10 0 0 4 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 20/12/2023

That is because the Spaniard has been identified as a potential acquisition by Serie A side Roma, with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho approving a January move as he seeks a potential replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola.

Although ten Hag has confirmed that there is a break clause in Reguilon's loan deal, he has admitted that a final decision over whether to keep him among his options has not been made and conversations will need to be held with parent club Tottenham.

While transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are unlikely to attempt to turn the 27-year-old's loan switch into a permanent move, he insisted there is still time to prove why he deserves a long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Romano believes tying Reguilon down to a permanent deal will not be a simple task as Luke Shaw is ahead of him in the Manchester United pecking order, while the loanee's hefty wages could prove prohibitive.

However, the Italian journalist understands that ten Hag is content with how the full-back, who cost Tottenham up to £32million when he joined from Real Madrid in September 2020, has performed during a testing period of the campaign.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think it's going to be easy, honestly, because when you have Luke Shaw and the opportunity to have other players there, buying Reguilon on a permanent deal from Tottenham is probably complicated. "I'm not sure about them keeping him beyond the end of his loan deal, but they are happy with what Sergio Reguilon is doing. "He has helped a lot in the first part of the season but, at the same time, he is on a big salary. At the moment, it is not something that Manchester United are doing or negotiating, so let's see."

Sancho identified as Leipzig target

Jadon Sancho could be offered a Manchester United escape route by RB Leipzig during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, according to German media outlet Bild, but his salary may prove to be a difficult obstacle to overcome.

The report suggests the England international has been pinpointed as a potential replacement for Emil Forsberg, who has agreed to join the Bundesliga side's sister club New York Red Bulls as a designated player in Major League Soccer.

Sancho enjoyed plenty of success in the German top flight during his spell with Dortmund, having scored 50 goals and registered a further 64 assists in 137 appearances, but he could have other options as he aims to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the campaign.

Manchester United football director John Murtough flew to the Middle East to hold discussions with Saudi Pro League representatives over the availability of the winger - along with Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Casemiro - as ten Hag looks to raise funds for reinforcements.

It is understood that the Red Devils are also mulling over whether to include Sancho in a high-profile swap deal which would involve him heading to Barcelona in exchange for Raphinha after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.