The Red Devils are preparing for the upcoming summer market amid a recent takeover from INEOS, who now own a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag will be reeling after Thursday's damning 4-3 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, despite leading deep into injury time. Barkley has enjoyed a renaissance in the Premier League after spending last season on loan at OGC Nice.

Barkley likely to remain in the Premier League next season

He is being monitored by several top-flight outfits

According to Alex Crook, writing in his talkSPORT transfer notebook, Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe admires Ross Barkley, having signed the midfielder for Nice, another club in INEOS' sporting portfolio. The 30-year-old spent the 2022/23 season with the Ligue 1 outfit, relighting his career in France.

Barkley, compared to Diego Maradona by teammate Andros Townsend, has returned from Nice to make his mark in the Premier League, signing for newly-promoted Luton Town ahead of the current campaign. The experienced attacking midfielder's form is one of the reasons that the Hatters have a chance of remaining in the top-flight heading into the final run-in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barkley has scored four goals and registered four assists in 28 Premier League appearances throughout the 2023/24 season.

The former Everton star's displays have put him on the radar of 'several' clubs, with Man Utd likely to be among those if Ratcliffe dictates the deal. Should Luton get relegated, they are not expected to stand in his way as he looks to remain in the Premier League for the latter stages of his career.

Alongside Manchester United, Barkley could also 'fit the bill' for Brighton & Hove Albion, who are looking for an experienced player in the ilk of Adam Lallana and James Milner to join them at the Amex Stadium ahead of next term. However, the 33-time England international could find it difficult to snub a move to Old Trafford if offered.

Writing in his transfer notebook, Crook hinted that Barkley could be on Man Utd's radar, owing to Ratcliffe's admiration for the Liverpool-born star:

"The 30-year-old’s performances have put him on the radar of several top clubs and while his contract situation at Kenilworth Road is a closely guarded secret, it is thought Luton would not stand in his way if they go down. Manchester United’s new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is a known admirer of Barkley, having signed the former Chelsea and Everton star at Nice."

Barkley's potential role at Man Utd

The midfielder's contract at Luton expires this summer

Heading into the 2024 summer transfer window, Barkley will be considering his options. However, the attacking midfielder's primary focus will be on helping Luton secure their Premier League status at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Hatters currently occupy the final spot in the relegation zone, but sit just three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, albeit with a worse goal difference.

Should Barkley head to Manchester United, the former Chelsea man would ideally like to be given an opportunity to play a leading role in midfield. However, the progression of academy product Kobbie Mainoo could restrict his game time under Erik ten Hag. Pundit Rio Ferdinand has recently admitted the teenager 'needs more protection'. The experience of Barkley could offer Mainoo a reliable midfield partner who can guide him through games and help him develop into one of the division's leading midfielders.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 05-04-24.