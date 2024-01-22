Highlights Manchester United are considering deals for Barcelona centre-back Araujo and Bologna striker Zirkzee after several players have left Old Trafford during the 2024 winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have sanctioned the departures of some of the younger talent in Erik ten Hag's squad.

Negotiations for Araujo and Zirkzee may take a lot of work and could be seen as targets for the summer market instead.

Manchester United are looking at deals for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee following several winter exits at the club, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth considers the potential of negotiations at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has seen several members of his Red Devils side leave this winter as the club look to maintain a positive cash flow and abide by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Man Utd have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign and hope that positive deals in the last weeks of the 2024 winter window will contribute to a turnaround in fortunes for the remainder of the season. Araujo and Zirkzee have established themselves as key players at their respective clubs this term, and mid-season transfer negotiations are likely to take a lot of work.

Man Utd's interest in Araujo and Zirkzee after winter exits

It’s been a busy winter market for Man Utd, but they have yet to welcome their first major arrival of 2024, having focused on trimming ten Hag’s squad and clearing space in the team and on the wage bill. Donny van de Beek was the first significant departure of the window, leaving Old Trafford to join Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

This was followed by Jadon Sancho’s inevitable exit and return to Borussia Dortmund on a temporary spell until the end of the season. The winger and ten Hag had not seen eye-to-eye since the Dutchman claimed that Sancho’s training levels weren’t to a high enough standard to warrant being part of Man Utd’s squad that were defeated 3-1 at Arsenal in September 2023.

Alvaro Fernandez made a swift departure from Old Trafford after his loan spell at Granada came to an end before making the switch to Benfica until the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Mateo Mejia and Hannibal Mejbri have left to join Sevilla, with the latter’s loan deal having the option to be turned permanent for a fee of €20m (£17m).

Therefore, it could be time for Man Utd to start looking at incomings. According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have enquired about the possibility of signing Barcelona centre-back Araujo. AS claims that the Catalan giants expect an offer worth €100m (£86m) in the summer, with Bayern Munich also monitoring the South American.

On top of Araujo, journalist Ben Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (21st January) that Bologna’s Zirkzee is a ‘genuine target’ for Man Utd. The Dutch centre-forward could replace Anthony Martial, who sees his contract expire this summer.

Ronald Araujo vs Man Utd PL centre-backs 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Araujo Appearances 9(2) 8(4) 5(1) 10(2) 10(3) 11(3) Average rating 6.82 6.60 6.14 6.54 6.58 6.78 Aerial duels won per game 3.3 1.3 0.2 0.8 2 2.6 Tackles per game 0.9 0.8 1.2 0.9 0.6 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.7 1.9 0.6 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-01-24

Dharmesh Sheth - Man Utd are ‘looking at’ Araujo and Zirkzee

Sheth wonders if a permanent signing during the 2024 winter window is out of the question following the departures of several young players from Old Trafford. The Sky Sports reporter has confirmed the club’s interest in Araujo, described as "spectacular" by Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, and Zirkzee but hints these could be revisited in the summer. When speaking about Man Utd winger Facundo Pellistri's potential temporary move to Granada, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“It'll be interesting to see if and when this deal [Pellistri] goes through and also what will happen for the rest of the window because there's every opportunity then that Man Utd might look at trying to bring players in, not only in the loan market, but I just wonder whether, with all these departures, including Sancho, Pellistri, Mejbri, and Fernandez, whether a permanent deal isn't out of the question as well. The likes of Araujo from Barcelona and Zirkzee from Bologna are among several players that Man Utd are looking at. Could it be done in January? Or will they revisit everything in the summer?”

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations means incomings are hard to come by at Old Trafford this winter. The Red Devils have sold several of their young talent and may feel they have opened room to make key additions to ten Hag’s squad.

According to Plettenberg, Man Utd are interested in signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey this winter. The journalist claims a deal between the two parties could be struck during the summer, as the Eredivisie giants aren’t keen on a mid-season sale of the centre-forward.

The 21-year-old striker was the subject of interest from Man Utd during ten Hag’s first summer at Old Trafford in 2022. However, a deal never got off the ground, with the Red Devils splashing £72m on Atalanta No. 9 Rasmus Hojlund during the summer of 2023 instead.