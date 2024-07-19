Highlights Manchester United making the late decision to take advantage of the option to purchase Sofyan Amrabat would come as a surprise at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have turned their attentions towards attempting to land Manuel Ugarte despite already having an agreement in place for the Morocco international.

Amrabat has been left in limbo ahead of the fast-approaching new campaign due to Manchester United holding off making a final call on whether to keep him.

Manchester United are increasingly unlikely to take advantage of the option to sign Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent basis from Fiorentina as boss Erik ten Hag is keen to land Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte as he aims to strengthen his Old Trafford squad, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils continued their recruitment drive with the acquisition of teenage central defender Leny Yoro, thanks to a deal worth up to £59million being agreed with Lille, but plans have been put in place to draft in further reinforcements ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Although Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee has also bolstered Manchester United's attack, having completed a £36.5million switch from Bologna, new sporting director Dan Ashworth is working closely with ten Hag to oversee further incomings and outgoings as the upcoming season edges closer.

Red Devils Not Expected to Keep Amrabat

Ten Hag focused on Ugarte instead of sealing permanent deal

GMS sources close to Manchester United have confirmed that it would come as a surprise if Amrabat is handed the opportunity to stay at Old Trafford on a permanent basis as PSG's Ugarte has been pinpointed as their leading defensive midfield target for the remainder of the transfer window.

The Morocco international made 30 appearances after linking up with the Red Devils for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign, but he has been left in limbo ahead of the fast-approaching new season as ten Hag has put off making a final decision on whether to retain his services.

Although Amrabat is on course to be told whether Manchester United are prepared to make him a permanent member of their squad in the coming days, GMS sources have been informed that he only has a future with the Premier League giants if a move for Ugarte proves difficult and alternative avenues are blocked off.

Sofyan Amrabat's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Manuel Ugarte Sofyan Amrabat Manuel Ugarte Pass completion percentage 87.0 91.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 48.3 Tackles 2.60 4.56 Blocks 1.92 1.26 Clearances 1.83 1.16 Interceptions 0.77 1.86 Statistics correct as of 19/07/2024

The Red Devils will have forked out close to £30million if they keep the 27-year-old, having included a £21.4million purchase option in an initial loan deal worth £8.5million, but it is clear that ten Hag is desperate to secure an upgrade instead of pushing the hierarchy to take advantage.

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United are only being linked with handing Amrabat a Premier League lifeline because they have been unable to source a replacement at this stage, but there is a slim chance of a fresh loan agreement or cut-price deal being on the cards despite original indications being that his time at Old Trafford was up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sofyan Amrabat made five clearances during Manchester United's goalless draw with arch-rivals Liverpool in December, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Premier League appearance during the 2023/24 campaign

Ugarte Desperate to Seal Old Trafford Switch

Uruguayan is eager to rubber-stamp PSG departure

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Ugarte as he is desperate for a deal to be agreed with PSG, and his arrival would result in Amrabat being forced to seek an alternative route out of Fiorentina as there would be no room for him in ten Hag's squad.

The Red Devils are fully focused on landing the Uruguayan, who still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £100,000-per-week at the Parc des Princes, but they need to negotiate terms which will satisfy the reigning Ligue 1 champions as they search for a compromise.

Although Manchester United are willing to be flexible in an attempt to cater to PSG's needs, with GMS sources recently revealing that an initial loan deal which includes an option or obligation to make the move permanent could be explored, they have not made a breakthrough at this stage.

Amrabat may feel hard done by if he has already made his final Red Devils appearance as there is an argument that he was never able to fulfil his potential due to being deployed in various positions, including left-back, as he helped to plug gaps as ten Hag looked to navigate through injury problems.

GMS sources understand that Manchester United have also been holding off making a final decision over the former Utrecht man's future due to ongoing uncertainty over whether Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen will remain in their current surroundings for the 2024/25 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored