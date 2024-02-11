Highlights Manchester United will not extend Sofyan Amrabat's contract beyond the 2023/24 season, with Kobbie Mainoo being Erik ten Hag's preferred midfield option at Old Trafford.

Amrabat has been unable to establish himself as a regular in the starting lineup, playing in just 30% of available Premier League minutes before the Red Devils' trip to Aston Villa on 11th February.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover by INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will take charge of football operations behind the scenes.

Manchester United will not extend Sofyan Amrabat’s contract beyond the 2023/24 season, as transfer insider Dean Jones claims that Kobbie Mainoo is a preferred midfield option at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has chopped and changed his options in the middle of the park as his Red Devils side have stuttered throughout the current Premier League campaign.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to take charge of football operations behind the scenes at the club. Amrabat arrived in Manchester on the 2023 summer transfer window’s Deadline Day on an initial season-long loan but has been unable to establish himself as a regular.

Amrabat’s unsuccessful spell at Man Utd

Manchester United confirmed the arrival of Amrabat on a season-long loan from Fiorentina for a fee of €10m (£8.5m). The Red Devils can buy the midfielder outright for €25m (£21.4m), which could eventually bring the deal up to around £30m.

Amrabat had become Man Utd’s fourth Deadline Day signing after a busy 24 hours, which saw them confirm the arrivals of Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website upon his arrival, Amrabat claimed he was playing for the club of his dreams:

“It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I've had to be patient for this moment, but I'm someone who always listens to my heart, and now I am representing the club of my dreams.”

However, Amrabat’s move to Old Trafford didn’t go as planned. The 27-year-old has yet to impress under ten Hag and has been replaced in the starting lineup by academy prospect Mainoo. The Dutchman has deployed Amrabat out of position, including bizarre stints at left-back, with the Red Devils short of options in the backline.

Before their trip to Aston Villa on 11th February, the Morocco international had played in just 30% of available Premier League minutes throughout the 2023/24 season across ten appearances. Ahead of this weekend’s clash at Villa Park, Amrabat’s last top-flight appearance came in the Red Devils’ 0-0 stalemate at Anfield in December 2023, though he has been absent on Africa Cup of Nations duty with his country since the turn of the year.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th February) that Amrabat ‘hasn’t pulled up any trees’ since he arrived at Old Trafford in September 2023.

Sofyan Amrabat - stats vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.41 18th Average passes par game 42.3 8th Long balls per game 2.8 5th Pass success rate 87.2% 6th Tackles per game 2.1 =3rd Fouls per game 1.4 =1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 09-02-24

Dean Jones - Man Utd will not take up any option on Amrabat

Jones states that Mainoo is preferred to both Amrabat and Christian Eriksen at Manchester United and hints that says a lot about the future of the trio. The transfer insider claims that the Red Devils won’t extend Amrabat’s agreement beyond the 2023/24 season. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Mainoo is preferred to both Eriksen and Amrabat. I think it speaks a lot about the future of all three players. Mainoo is going to become a mainstay of this Man Utd team. Amrabat’s loan is not going to be extended beyond this season; Man Utd will not take up any option on that. Eriksen’s future is up in the air. He's linked with Galatasaray at the moment but I don't think that that deal will go through either on the player’s or United’s side for now.”

Man Utd transfer news, including claim on Yoro, Silva and Todibo summer swoop

Manchester United failed to make any first-team signings during the 2024 winter transfer window, owing to the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Following Ratcliffe’s minority takeover at Old Trafford, United will use the summer market to bolster ten Hag’s options.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th February) that Man Utd could have centre-backs Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro on their shortlist. The trio have been rated as some of the hottest defensive prospects across Europe, with Man Utd preparing for a potential rebuild of their backline. However, ten Hag has recently revealed that decisions have yet to be made over the future of Evans and Raphael Varane, with the duo out of contract at Old Trafford this summer.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star has reported that United are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney. However, the Red Devils value the 27-year-old at £70m and won’t be drawn into a bidding war, with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in the centre-forward’s services.