Highlights Manchester United are not planning to make Sofyan Amrabat's loan move permanent, despite having an option in the deal which took him to Old Trafford from Fiorentina.

The Red Devils are considering whether to draft in a defensive midfield replacement after the Morocco international has struggled to make a telling impact.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Amrabat's hopes of remaining with Manchester United beyond the end of the season are dwindling.

Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat's chances of earning a permanent switch to Old Trafford are 'pretty much zero', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Erik ten Hag is preparing to 'cut ties' with the Fiorentina loanee in the summer.

The Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash in the summer, with Rasmus Hojlund being the most expensive arrival after a £72million deal prised the striker away from Italian side Atalanta, and boss Erik ten Hag is surveying the market ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Amrabat was also among the acquisitions ahead of the last window slamming shut as they refused to give up in their pursuit despite failing with a £1.7million loan offer, but his spell with Manchester United has not gone to plan so far.

Red Devils preparing to offload Amrabat

Manchester United are not planning to make Amrabat's loan move permanent in the summer, according to The Sun, and there are serious concerns that he is not suited to the Premier League after struggling to make a telling impact since his arrival.

The report suggests that ten Hag is expecting the Morocco international - who has made 17 appearances since heading to Old Trafford - to return to parent club Fiorentina at the end of the campaign, and Kobbie Mainoo's development since breaking into the first-team has also had an impact on the internal decision.

How Sofyan Amrabat compares to Kobbie Mainoo per 90 minutes this season Sofyan Amrabat Kobbie Mainoo Pass completion percentage 85.9 85.2 Tackles 3.09 1.83 Blocks 1.76 1.00 Clearances 1.62 3.17 Interceptions 0.59 1.00 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/1/2024

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are willing to remain patient with Amrabat as there is confidence that he will prove doubters wrong when he is fully fit, after failing to take part in a full pre-season programme has come back to bite him, but he is running out of time to earn a long-term switch.

The Red Devils will fork out close to £30million if they decide to keep the defensive midfielder on a permanent basis as the initial loan came at a cost of £8.5million, while there is an option to buy at a pre-agreed figure of £21.4million.

It is understood that Amrabat's indifferent performances have resulted in Manchester United mulling over whether to draft in a replacement during the remainder of the winter transfer window, but ten Hag has failed in his quest to welcome any fresh faces to Old Trafford at this stage.

The 27-year-old is unable to stake a claim for a regular starting berth over the course of the coming weeks as he is currently competing at the Africa Cup of Nations, having been selected by Morocco last month, and he will miss Premier League clashes with Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Aston Villa if his country reaches the final.

Dean Jones - Man United to send Amrabat back to Fiorentina without regrets

Jones believes Manchester United will feel they have dodged a bullet by ensuring the loan agreement which resulted in Amrabat heading to Old Trafford does not include an obligation to keep him on board beyond the end of the season as the transfer has not paid off.

The respected journalist is confident that the former Utrecht man is almost certain to return to Fiorentina in the summer and the Red Devils will have no issue with opting against taking advantage of the opportunity to sign him permanently.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United must be very relieved they do not have an obligation to buy Amrabat because the move has just not worked out at all, and they will cut ties on this one without any regrets. "It was such a protracted transfer and there was so much expectation around him fixing a major problem within the side, but we just have not seen that play out. As such, his chances of earning a permanent deal are pretty much zero."

Martial eager to remain in Europe when he quits Old Trafford

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is not interested in heading to the Saudi Pro League despite being chased by some of the Middle Eastern nation's big-spending clubs, according to CaughtOffside, and he is keen to prove himself by remaining in Europe.

The report suggests the Frenchman is being tracked by Inter Milan, Fenerbahce and West Ham United ahead of becoming a free agent when his £250,000-per-week contract expires in the summer, and he would prefer to test himself in one of the leading divisions.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are willing to consider offers as they are eager to pocket some cash for Martial instead of failing to recoup any funds, but they have been left frustrated by his stance.

That is because the former Sevilla loanee has set his sights on remaining with the Red Devils for the remainder of the campaign, having rejected approaches from Marseille, Fenerbahce and Saudi Arabian outfits during the early stages of 2024.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce launched an opening bid worth close to £7million earlier this month, as they looked to steal a march on other admirers, but their pursuit of Martial has been in vain and they have been forced to move onto alternative targets.