Highlights Manchester United are looking to appoint a new sporting director to make decisions such as deciding on the futures of players like Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford

Greenwood and Sancho are currently on loan spells away from Man Utd at Getafe and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's side have been credited with interested in a potential summer move for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United want a new sporting director to resolve the futures of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have welcomed a new minority shareholder in INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe to the club, who will take charge of important football operations behind the scenes.

Head coach Erik ten Hag has sanctioned the loan moves for Greenwood and Sancho to Getafe and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, with the duo currently having no involvement in his first-team plans. Man Utd hope the appointment of a new sporting director will provide them with a turnaround in their fortunes as the Premier League giants look to compete for regular trophies once again.

Greenwood and Sancho’s long-term Man Utd futures uncertain

At the start of the 2023/24 season, it became clear that Greenwood had no future at Manchester United. The academy product was arrested in January 2022, having been accused of various accounts of assault, with a trial set for November 2023. However, in February 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service said it had dropped all charges after a key witness withdrew their involvement.

Throughout this period, Greenwood had been suspended by Manchester United and faced almost a season-and-a-half without playing professional football. In August 2023, United released a statement on the 22-year-old, claiming that the player and football club had mutually agreed that it was best if he resumed his football career away from Old Trafford. On the 2023 summer transfer window’s deadline day, Greenwood secured a move to La Liga outfit Getafe on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, Sancho’s future at Man Utd is also in the air. The 23-year-old has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the campaign, having fallen out with head coach ten Hag after the Dutchman accused his training levels of being below par. The former England international hasn’t played for United since August 2023 and is unlikely to make another appearance for the Red Devils until his feud with ten Hag is resolved.

With the £325,000 per-week duo only departing Old Trafford temporarily, their long-term futures beyond this term are far from certain. United could look to appoint a sporting director capable of taking decisive action on the futures of such players.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (17th January) that Ratcliffe has earmarked Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth as a suitable candidate for the role. The 52-year-old has played a vital role in the transfer market for Newcastle and has been a big part of the Magpies’ recent transition from Premier League relegation candidates to Champions League participants.

Elsewhere on the Man Utd board, the Red Devils have announced the appointment of former chief of football operations at Manchester City, Omar Berrada, as their new CEO. The hire has been led by INEOS with backing from the Glazers and is seen as a major coup.

Jadon Sancho - vs Man Utd Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Rank Average rating 6.25 25th Minutes played 77 26th Key passes per 90 0.3 20th Dribbles per 90 1 3rd Pass success rate 82.9% =16th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 18-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Greenwood decision likely to be discussed in May or June

Romano says that Manchester United want to appoint a new sporting director to make final decisions on the futures of players such as Greenwood and Sancho. The Italian journalist hints that a decision on the former won’t be made imminently. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“At the end of the season, they will have Sancho and Greenwood returning. With those players, Man Utd and INEOS want a new sporting director to make a decision and be responsible for what they decide to do with these two players. So, it's early, and I think for Greenwood, nothing will be decided now or in February or March. I think it’s something that they will probably discuss in May or June.”

Manchester United haven’t made their first significant signing of the 2024 winter transfer window yet and could keep their cards close to their chest in the next few weeks. The Red Devils must work to ensure they don’t fall foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, having seen Everton and Nottingham Forest recently succumb to punishment.

According to BILD, Manchester United are interested in a summer deal for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The German outlet claims that a departure from the Bundesliga giants will be possible later this summer, with the Red Devils one of the sides hot on the heels of the Dutchman. Ten Hag has previously managed de Ligt during the pair’s time together at Ajax and has been put on red alert following the Netherlands international’s struggles to break into the Bayern team during the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United return to action on 28th January, when they travel to League Two outfit Newport County in the FA Cup Fourth Round, hoping to secure a safe passage to the next stage of the competition.