Casemiro has made his intentions clear that he would like to see out his contract at Manchester United, but the reality of doing so is a different matter.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined from Real Madrid with a reputation for dominance and determination, has publicly expressed his happiness with the Red Devils, both on and off the pitch.

But his performances are not living up to his reputation in the game and while Casemiro may be comfortable at Old Trafford, our understanding is that the club are certainly not so happy with his situation.

Red Devils Remain Eager to Offload Casemiro

Frustrations growing over Brazilian's immobility and fading form

Despite recent comments - where Casemiro spoke of his gratitude to the club and his desire to continue in his current surroundings until the expiration of his deal in 2026 - Manchester United have different ideas. Sources close to the Premier League giants suggest that moving him on this summer is to be a major priority.

The issue is not just the 32-year-old's form - it’s that there is a feeling he has settled into a comfort zone that no longer reflects the hunger and intensity he once displayed in the game. As the club’s highest earner, that is a major problem and one which they will try to solve at the end of the season.

Manchester United are not only disappointed with Casemiro's performances but also surprised by the extent of his immobility. The attributes that made him one of the world’s best defensive midfielders seem to be fading fast, and the numbers behind this situation are staggering.

Casemiro is pulling in over £300,000-per-week and such wages weigh heavily on the Red Devils' ability to rebuild and reinforce their squad. It is difficult for the club to justify such a financial burden as he continues to be exposed in the Premier League.

Manchester United would have been open to offloading the former Real Madrid man ahead of the winter deadline due to being keen to free up their wage bill for future signings. But there was never any serious belief that a mid-season move would materialise.

Now, with the summer window edging closer, the Red Devils are ready to push for a solution. Whether that is a permanent transfer or another arrangement, the goal is clear that Casemiro is not part of their long-term plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro made seven tackles and four clearances during Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend

Casemiro Only Featuring Due to Injury Crisis

Midfielder was included in starting line-up for Tottenham defeat

Head coach Ruben Amorim is attempting a complete overhaul of Manchester United’s playing squad and is trying to fix the club's mentality. Casemiro’s weekend outing in the defeat against Tottenham Hotspur was more a reflection of his current employers' injury crisis than a resurgence in his importance. With the squad down to its bare bones, the Portuguese tactician had little choice but to throw the Brazilian into the fray.

Casemiro has struggled to secure regular game time under the new boss and the understanding of GMS is the situation is irredeemable. With the Red Devils' season still hanging in the balance, there is a window for him to show that he can still deliver at the highest level.

But, for Manchester United, that would be more helpful in terms of finding a new club than it would be to fix their midfield problems. The club are moving forward and Casemiro is not part of the blueprint so, this summer, it is not just about what Casemiro wants - it’s about what the Premier League heavyweights need.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/02/2025