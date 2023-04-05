Manchester United will make a centre-forward 'top of the agenda' in the summer transfer window, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's side are still in the fight for the top four, but there's been signs of inconsistency this season.

Manchester United news - attacking reinforcements

Wout Weghorst was signed on loan from Burnley during the January transfer window, but is yet to score a Premier League goal in nine starts, according to FBref.

The Dutch forward clearly offers enough for ten Hag to continue selecting him, but there's no doubt United will need to sign a centre-forward more capable of scoring goals.

It's understood that United are interested in signing both Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane in the summer window.

The Mirror have reported that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on six strikers at the moment, including the likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Evan Ferguson.

Former United defender Gary Neville has confessed that Weghorst isn't the answer long-term, and ten Hag needs to bring in an elite-level striker in the summer. He said: "He obviously isn’t good enough to be a Manchester United number nine and a striker, but Erik ten Hag was doing really well for the Manchester United players and they needed supporting in January with a top-class striker."

What has Taylor said about United?

Taylor has suggested that United will prioritise the signing of a centre-forward in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it goes without saying that a centre-forward will be top of the agenda. I think that Weghorst has done a credible job, I know he hasn't scored the goals that United fans would like.

"But ultimately, he's there to affect the game and be a workhorse, allowing the players behind him to get beyond him and have success. Obviously it's clear that a Harry Kane or a Victor Osimhen will be at the top of the summer shortlist."

Where do United need to strengthen?

As Taylor mentioned, the obvious priority is to bring in a centre-forward.

The next priority could be a goalkeeper, with David De Gea struggling to adapt to modern football. The Spaniard has stopped just 2.8% crosses this season, the second worst in the whole of the Premier League, as per FBref. There's also concerns regarding his ability to play out from the back, which ten Hag addressed himself after a Europa League tie earlier in the season. He said: "I don’t know what the reason was. There was a lot of wind, a different ball, probably he had some problems with that, but I know we can deal with it and he will do better Sunday."