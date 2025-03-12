Manchester United are on course to be left frustrated in their pursuit of Ederson as a limited budget for the summer transfer window will result in the demands put in place by Atalanta being out of reach unless head coach Ruben Amorim succeeds in overseeing high-profile departures from Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils have confirmed plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium a stone's throw away from their current home, with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continuing to make his mark behind the scenes, there remains a desire to bolster a squad which has found itself adrift of the European qualification spots.

Denmark international Patrick Dorgu was Manchester United's most expensive acquisition ahead of last month's winter deadline, thanks to completing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, but Amorim is eager to make further adjustments to his options in preparation for his first full season at the helm.

Red Devils Not Set to Meet Ederson Demands

Defensive midfielder's price tag poised to be out of reach

Manchester United are struggling to get themselves into a position to afford a summer deal for Ederson, according to GMS sources, despite suggestions in Italy that the Premier League giants are the frontrunners for an agreement and prepared to pay in the region of £50million for his signature when the transfer window reopens in the coming months.

The defensive midfielder has played a crucial role in Atalanta's push for the Serie A title and, even though he is edging towards the final two years of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £42,000-per-week in Bergamo, his current employers are unwilling to entertain selling him for a cut-price fee.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are not expected to meet Atalanta's demands for Ederson, who shone as the Italian side recorded a 4-0 victory over Juventus last weekend, as the budget Ratcliffe is poised to hand Amorim means they will not be able to meet his price tag when they are also in the market for a first-choice striker.

The 25-year-old Brazil international, who has been described as 'extraordinary' thanks to his all-action performances in the middle of the park, is not in line to see his valuation come down ahead of suitors having the opportunity to pounce as La Dea boss Gian Piero Gasperini is desperate to keep him on board.

Manchester United are firm admirers of Ederson and bringing in at least one midfielder has been planned in preparation for the summer, GMS sources have learned, but Amorim is set to prioritise using his budget to recruit a new marksman before attempting to strengthen his options in other areas of the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson has been averaging 5.2 ball recoveries and 1.5 tackles per Serie A outing this season

Amorim Needs Exits Before Move for Ederson

Tactician wants to offload outcasts early in transfer window

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United will find it difficult to make a breakthrough in their bid to land Ederson due to Atalanta being insistent that they will hold out for their asking price, meaning big-name exits will have to be overseen if influential figures at Old Trafford want to get the deal over the line.

The Red Devils are already aware that they will be handed a cash injection by Aston Villa if the Midlands outfit take advantage of the option to buy Marcus Rashford for £40million, thanks to the terms written into his initial mid-season loan switch, but their current financial situation means they need to recoup more funds if they want to splash the cash.

Portuguese tactician Amorim is eager to offload outcasts during the early stages of the summer transfer window as it would give him more time to give his Manchester United squad a makeover, GMS sources understand, and he will be able to bring in the likes of Ederson if sales ease the strain on the wage bill and results in his budget being given a significant boost.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils will have the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic for a cut-price fee from Juventus ahead of next term, which would result in meeting the requirement to secure a first-choice frontman before turning their attentions towards other leading targets.

