Manchester United have been left in shock after Chelsea ended head coach Ruben Amorim's hopes of sealing a reunion with Geovany Quenda at Old Trafford by wrapping up a deal with Sporting ahead of the transfer window officially opening for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have announced ambitious plans to build a new 100,000-seater stadium as minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues making his mark behind the scenes, but their intentions for the summer have suffered a significant blow thanks to Blues boss Enzo Maresca ensuring a leading target will head to Stamford Bridge.

Amorim, whose most expensive acquisition ahead of last month's winter deadline was Patrick Dorgu thanks to the Denmark international sealing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, has been forced to head back to the drawing board as preparations are made for his first full season at the helm.

Amorim Shocked to Have Lost Quenda Battle

Teenager heading to Stamford Bridge instead of Old Trafford

Manchester United are stunned that Chelsea have succeeded in their attempts to pre-agree a deal for Quenda, according to GMS sources, as there was initially confidence that he was prepared to head to Old Trafford regardless of whether they booked European qualification ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 17-year-old winger will join the Blues after a deal worth in the region of £42million has been wrapped up, having already undergone medical tests and signed a seven-year contract which included an option of being extended by a further 12 months, but he will remain at Sporting next term before arriving in west London.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United were intending to prioritise a move for Quenda, with there being a serious possibility of him being the first target they would acquire in the summer, resulting in his decision to accept the terms on offer at Chelsea coming as a bitter pill to swallow.

Amorim had been eager to work with the three-cap Portugal under-21 international again, having described him as 'complete' when he was in charge of Primeira Liga title-chasers Sporting, but that door is now closed and he will have to go in search of alternative options as he seeks more creativity in the wing-back positions.

Although Manchester United were aware that they had not reached an agreement to land Quenda, GMS sources have learned that they were optimistic about being able to win the race for his signature as he had previously given indications that he was interested in embarking on a fresh challenge under a familiar tactician.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Geovany Quenda won three ground duels and grabbed an assist during Sporting's Primeira Liga win over Casa Pia last weekend

Quenda's Switch to Premier League is Delayed

Winger will stay in current surroundings for another campaign

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea leapfrogged to the front of the queue for Quenda's services due to their decision to entertain allowing him to remain with Sporting for another season before heading to Stamford Bridge in 2026, and that gave the capital club an opportunity to beat Manchester United to an agreement.

The teenager had previously verbally agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and was waiting to see if a compromise could be reached over a fee, but the Blues pounced and his first taste of Premier League action will come under Maresca instead of Portuguese tactician Amorim.

Quenda has highlighted his willingness to move onto pastures new without the promise of European action being on offer by giving the green-light to join Chelsea after another year at Sporting, GMS sources understand, and Manchester United have been left staggered after missing out on him.

The setback comes after GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are struggling to get themselves into a position to afford a summer deal for Ederson, who has been on their radar thanks to his consistent performances in the middle of the park for Serie A title-chasers Atalanta.

