Of all the positions Manchester United need to strengthen, left-back does not exactly feel top of the list for the summer. But reports from Spain suggest the Red Devils are looking to submit a £33.3million offer for Barcelona star Alejandro Balde - a move that, on the surface, seems unnecessary.

Red Devils Have Numerous Left-Back Options Winter signing Dorgu seen as long-term solution in position Dorgu, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Harry Amass and Diego Leon are the obvious contenders to make the left-back berth their own, but Diogo Dalot and even Noussair Mazraoui can fill in there. Alejandro Garnacho has also been considered for the position, albeit with limited trust. Of course, not all of these players will remain in the picture next season. Malacia’s future looks uncertain due to injury concerns and doubts over how he fits into Amorim’s expected high-intensity style. Shaw, whose fitness struggles are well-documented, has increasingly been used as a left-sided centre-back, which is a transition that may soon become permanent. Amass is still developing and isn’t yet seen as first-team ready, while Leon will be integrated into the squad but in more of a learning capacity. That leaves Dorgu, the apparent long-term solution - but he has predominantly played on the right for Lecce this season, and also played there on his Manchester United debut. The plan was always for him to settle into the left-back role following his mid-season switch, but his versatility could mean he continues switching flanks. Dalot remains an option on the left if needed, and while Mazraoui could theoretically do the job, it is not his best position. Garnacho’s long-term role at Old Trafford is still being shaped, but he is unlikely to be seriously considered as the left-back. However, his name could become relevant to this discussion in another way - if Manchester United need to generate funds for a high-profile signing like Balde, a sale might be necessary. GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has an expected goals ratio of 5.08 in the Premier League this season, but he has only found the back of the net three times Rashford Interest Leads to Intriguing Situation Barcelona's finances thwarted their attempts to sign winger It’s also worth noting that Barcelona have held an interest in Marcus Rashford, though their financial situation prevented them from acting in the winter transfer window. The idea of Manchester United negotiating a straight cash deal for Balde has been floated, but winger Rashford’s past links to the La Liga title-chasers add an extra layer of intrigue. Still, the Red Devils have more pressing priorities, as we have been reporting at GIVEMESPORT over the past week. Head coach Ruben Amorim already dipped into the left-back market during the winter transfer window with the signing of Patrick Dorgu, and making another addition in the same position has not been mooted until now. However, his name could become relevant to this discussion in another way - if Manchester United need to generate funds for a high-profile signing like Balde, a sale might be necessary.It's also worth noting that Barcelona have held an interest in Marcus Rashford, though their financial situation prevented them from acting in the winter transfer window. The idea of Manchester United negotiating a straight cash deal for Balde has been floated, but winger Rashford's past links to the La Liga title-chasers add an extra layer of intrigue. Still, the Red Devils have more pressing priorities, as we have been reporting at GIVEMESPORT over the past week. A striker is high on their list, with Ipswich Town's Liam Delap emerging as a target and doubts persisting over whether both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund can remain at the club. A deeper-lying midfielder is also on the agenda to free up Bruno Fernandes further forward, and a new centre-back is being pursued due to Lisandro Martinez’s ongoing injury issues.Balde would undoubtedly add dynamism and attacking thrust to Manchester United’s play, but given the long list of other positions needing reinforcement, it is difficult to see how this should be a top-priority move.