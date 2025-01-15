Manchester United are at risk of being beaten to the signing of Sverre Halseth Nypan as head coach Ruben Amorim and other influential figures at Old Trafford have stopped short of making an offer despite showing interest in the Rosenborg star, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are on the cusp of making their first acquisition of the winter transfer window as a deal worth in the region of £7million has been agreed with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno for left-back Diego Leon, but plans have been put in place to make further adjustments to the squad ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Having succeeded in convincing Amad Diallo to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, thanks to penning a new five-and-a-half-year contract last week, Amorim has been looking to recruit further up-and-coming talent as he aims to build on starting 2025 with a stalemate against arch-rivals Liverpool and knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup.

Amorim Risking Frustration in Race for Nypan

Teenage central midfielder's number of suitors has increased

Amorim is in danger of missing out on signing Nypan as the teenager has started looking at potential alternative destinations while waiting for a formal bid from Manchester United, according to GMS sources, and that has caught the eye of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Although the midfielder has a release clause written into his Rosenborg contract and there is growing confidence that he will be sold if a proposal in the region of £15million is lodged, the Red Devils have decided against upping the ante in their pursuit and given additional suitors an opportunity to take advantage.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have been contemplating whether to recruit Nypan for more than six months, leading to it being deemed likely that he would be the subject of an offer during the winter transfer window, but silence from Old Trafford has resulted in interest from elsewhere intensifying at a rapid rate.

But the 18-year-old has previously admitted that it would be 'a dream come true' to feature for the Red Devils, which will come as a significant boost for Amorim amid fears that he could be beaten to a deal after the recruitment department have remained patient instead of diving into negotiations.

Chelsea and Arsenal are among the sides toying with the idea of pouncing while Manchester United assess their options, which would come as a major twist in the race for Nypan's services, while GMS sources have learned that Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and AC Milan are also in the mix as possible destinations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Halseth Nypan won eight ground duels and registered three shots in a goalscoring performance as Rosenborg sealed a 4-0 win over Kristiansund last month

Amorim Could Still Make Move to Land Nypan

Red Devils remain interested in Norway under-21 international

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's interest in Nypan is not dead despite a lack of activity in the opening weeks of the transfer window coming as a surprise, with there remaining a possibility of a bid being made ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next month.

The Norway under-21 international is highly-rated after excelling in his current surroundings, having been described as a 'generational' talent, and he is waiting to discover whether a move to Old Trafford will become a genuine option or his most likely destination is elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Manchester United upping the ante for Leon and targeting Red Bull Salzburg's Dorgeles Nene highlights that Nypan fits the bill for Manchester United as they go in search of landing the best emerging wonderkids, GMS sources understand, but his head could be turned by another interested party if he senses there is a clear pathway towards regular first-team action.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Rosenborg fan favourite is carefully considering whether to leave his current employers due to wanting assurances that he will be in line for a significant amount of game time, and there is ongoing uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade after February 3.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 15/01/2025