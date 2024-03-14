Highlights Manchester United have identified Weston McKennie as an alternative option to top targets as they make plans for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are also circling for the Juventus midfielder, while Aston Villa and Fulham could reignite their interest after previously mulling over whether to strike a deal.

McKennie may be available for as little as £15million despite putting in improved performances since a disappointing loan spell with Leeds United.

Manchester United could offer Weston McKennie a shock route back to the Premier League as the Juventus star has been identified as an alternative midfield target by Old Trafford scouts ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The United States international joined the Red Devils' rivals Leeds United on an initial loan which included an option to be made permanent for £30million last year, but he was unable to halt the Yorkshire outfit's slide into the Championship and returned to Serie A at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

McKennie has revived his Juventus career despite his brief stint at Elland Road, making close to 30 appearances this term, and his performances have resulted in him working his way onto Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's radar as he prepares for the first transfer window since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner of the club.

McKennie Earmarked as Back-Up Option by Red Devils

Ten Hag Eyeing American as Alternative Target to Zubimendi

McKennie has been pinpointed as a good option as Manchester United look to freshen up their midfield in the summer, according to GMS sources, and the Red Devils have joined Arsenal in identifying him as an alternative potential acquisition if they miss out on top targets like Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Aston Villa and Fulham have also shown interest in the 25-year-old in the past, despite him having limited Premier League experience thanks to being restricted to just 19 top flight appearances during his brief spell at Leeds, but it is not clear whether they will test Juventus' resolve in the coming months.

Although McKennie failed in his bid to steer the Elland Road outfit away from relegation to the Championship last term, he is confident that he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League if he is given another opportunity by the likes of Manchester United when he eventually leaves Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Weston McKennie averaged 1.5 tackles per Premier League outing during his spell with Leeds United, while he also had a 78 per cent pass success rate

In a boost for ten Hag and the Red Devils' new-look hierarchy, GMS sources in Italy understand that there are major doubts surrounding the former Schalke man's long-term future at the Allianz Stadium, and he could be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

McKennie has enjoyed a productive run of form in Juventus' colours this season, with statistics highlighting that he has been performing better than Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in various fields, and he could find himself testing himself in the Premier League once again next term.

Weston McKennie's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Bruno Fernandes this season Weston McKennie Bruno Fernandes Pass completion percentage 77.2 72.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.7 33.8 Clearances 2.49 1.33 Assists 0.30 0.22 Shots blocked 0.25 0.15 Statistics correct as of 14/03/2024

Juventus Edging Towards Allowing McKennie Exit

Italian Giants Open to Cashing In if No Agreement on New Contract is Reached

GMS sources have been informed that Juventus are likely to allow McKennie to move onto pastures new if they fail to negotiate a new contract before the season reaches its climax as they do not want to risk seeing him walk away as a free agent in the not-too-distant future.

The central midfielder is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his deal, which allows him to pocket close to £53,000-per-week, meaning that the Serie A heavyweights are running out of time to secure a return on their investment if he refuses to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

Juventus forked out £22.7million when they signed McKennie on a permanent basis, having already parted with a £4million loan fee to tempt him away from Schalke in August 2020, and they are seriously considering selling him during the summer transfer window if he ticks into the last year of his agreement.

GMS sources understand that Manchester United could strike a deal for as little as £15million, while he is highly-motivated to prove himself as a top European player after delivering much-improved performances since his disappointing stint at Leeds.

