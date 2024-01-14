Highlights Manchester United have set their sights on opening discussions with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for Ryan Sessegnon.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, having attempted to acquire his services while he was on Fulham's books.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Manchester United should focus their attentions elsewhere instead of plotting a Sessegnon swoop.

Manchester United attempting to sign Ryan Sessegnon 'would make no sense at all', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that luring the Tottenham Hotspur star to Old Trafford would leave boss Erik ten Hag with an even bigger problem when it comes to injury concerns.

Although the Red Devils allowed Jadon Sancho to return to former employers Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season after a £3.4million deal was struck earlier this week, resulting in him following in the footsteps of Donny van de Beek by sealing his temporary exit, they are still scouring the market for their first acquisition of the winter window.

Ten Hag, who guided Manchester United to the worst Champions League campaign in their history thanks to exiting at the group stage with just four points to their name, is able to draft in reinforcements ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Red Devils eyeing talks over Sessegnon

Manchester United are planning to hold shock discussions over signing Sessegnon, according to the Independent via the Express, and they are hoping to take advantage while they are still in regular dialogue with the key decision-makers behind the scenes at Tottenham.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are eyeing the left-back, who has entered the final 18 months of his £55,000-per-week contract at Spurs, as Tyrell Malacia has missed the entire season through injury and Luke Shaw is their only senior option in the position.

Manchester United have remained in contact with Tottenham after triggering a break clause written into Sergio Reguilon's season-long loan agreement, and it appears that ten Hag is looking to raid the north Londoners once again.

Ryan Sessegnon's averages per 90 minutes vs Sergio Reguilon across their entire careers Ryan Sessegnon Sergio Reguilon Goals 0.20 0.04 Assists 0.15 0.13 Shots on target 0.44 0.22 Pass completion percentage 73.1 77.7 Tackles 1.72 2.00 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 12/1/2024

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Sessegnon, having looked to beat Spurs and Serie A heavyweights Juventus to his signature while he was still on Fulham's books in 2019, but they were unable to lure him to Old Trafford on that occasion.

However, Manchester United may have been presented with a window of opportunity to reignite their interest as the 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, thanks to Destiny Udogie making the position his own and becoming a regular starter under boss Ange Postecoglou.

Sessegnon has been limited to just seven minutes of action since the campaign got underway, with him making his comeback from injury as a late substitute while his current employers knocked Burnley out of the FA Cup last weekend.

Dean Jones - Man United move for Sessegnon would be poor decision

Jones believes Manchester United would be making a crucial error if they push through a move for Sessegnon as his injury record emphasises that he is not the answer as ten Hag looks for ways to combat against Shaw and Malacia spending spells on the treatment table.

With Reguilon walking away from Old Trafford earlier this month, the respected journalist has also hinted that links to the former England under-21 international may be nothing more than paper talk after previously being firmly on the Red Devils' radar.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United signing Ryan Sessegnon doesn't make much sense to me at all. He is a player that is consistently aggravated by injuries. "If his career had taken off like it could have after he left Fulham, I could see why he might be in that pathway. But, at the moment, I see Ryan Sessegnon links as not being much greater than people saying, 'Manchester United have got a problem at left-back because they've let Sergio Reguilon go. Who have they looked at in the past and who might be available?' I think Ryan Sessegnon probably fits into that bracket. "Manchester United are absolutely plagued by injuries at the moment, and signing someone like Ryan Sessegnon would make no sense at all."

Martial set to stay at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial has set his sights on remaining with Manchester United for the remainder of the season, according to The Athletic, and he has no intention of penning a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor in the coming weeks.

The report suggests the striker, who joined the Red Devils in a switch worth up to £58million from Monaco in 2015, has rejected approaches from Marseille, Fenerbahce and Saudi Pro League sides despite ten Hag opting against triggering a 12-month extension written into his Old Trafford deal.

Martial has been able to hold discussions with clubs outside England since the turn of the year, having entered the final six months of his £250,000-per-week contract, but he appears to be fully focused on seeing out the rest of the campaign in his current surroundings.

Related Fabrizio Romano says Martial is 'expected to leave' Man Utd in 2024 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could be heading through the exit door in the near future, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update.

The Frenchman's stance has come to light after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag has been willing to consider offers during the early stages of 2024, but Manchester United are set to miss out on recouping a fee as he is preparing to become a free agent.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce launched an opening bid worth close to £7million earlier this month, as they looked to steal a march on other admirers, but their pursuit of Martial has been in vain and they have been forced to move onto alternative targets.