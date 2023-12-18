Highlights Manchester United are scouring the market for a new defensive midfielder after Sofyan Amrabat has struggled to reproduce his best form.

The Morocco international joined the Red Devils in an initial loan deal from Serie A side Fiorentina during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker believes Erik ten Hag could make a critical error involving Amrabat in the coming weeks.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would be making a 'mistake' if he opts to draft in a replacement for Sofyan Amrabat during the January transfer window, and The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has told GIVEMESPORT why the Fiorentina loanee has struggled to settle at Old Trafford.

The Morocco international was among the fresh faces to join the Red Devils during the summer, when close to £175million was spent on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana as they looked to build on qualifying for the Champions League and enjoying Carabao Cup glory.

But there are question marks over the future of flop Amrabat, who headed to Manchester United after making 107 appearances in a Fiorentina shirt, after struggling to make a telling impact in his new surroundings.

Amrabat form leads to change of transfer plans

Manchester United's recruitment team have set their sights on landing a replacement for Amrabat within the coming weeks, according to The Guardian, with there being serious doubts over whether he will turn out to be a success at Old Trafford.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who racked up 11 goal contributions over the course of 50 appearances under ten Hag at Utrecht, has struggled to reproduce the kind of form he enjoyed at Fiorentina and it has led to the Red Devils scouring the market for a fresh option, along with a right-sided centre-back, midfielder and striker.

Manchester United parted with £8.5million when they landed Amrabat on loan for the remainder of the campaign during the final hours of the summer window, and the agreement includes an option to turn the switch into a permanent move worth a combined total of close to £30million.

Sofyan Amrabat's Premier League statistics this season Balls recovered per game 4.0 Total duels won per game 3.4 Tackles per game 2.1 Clearances per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.4 Possession won per game 0.3 All statistics according to Sofascore

Although it is understood that the Red Devils are unlikely to trigger the long-term clause at this stage, the 27-year-old's loan will not be cut short and he will remain among ten Hag's options until the end of the season, giving him more time to prove his doubters wrong.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are very confident that Amrabat will enjoy an upturn in form as he continues adapting to the rigours of the Premier League, highlighting that they have not lost hope yet.

The Red Devils are expected to be without the former Feyenoord man, who is currently earning £65,000-per-week, for a crucial run of fixtures when Morocco compete in the Africa Cup of Nations during the early stages of 2024.

Tucker believes Amrabat - labelled as being "dreadful on the ball" by the Express following his performance against Liverpool on Sunday, deserves more time to get his Manchester United career up-and-running, meaning ten Hag would be making a major error if he chooses to dip into the transfer marker for a quickfire replacement.

The presenter feels the Red Devils' No.4 headed to Old Trafford during a testing period, with them struggling for form and putting in a number of underwhelming performances, and there is more to come from him if he is given the opportunity.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's a tough one, but I think it would be a mistake replacing him in January. I think it's too short of a time period to make a decision, so Manchester United should keep him on until the end of the season. "I was excited for him to come in, and I was absolutely sure we were going to end up purchasing him at the end of his loan. But, at the moment, I'm disappointed with the impact he has made. "I think it's a combination of coming into a team that's really unsettled and not functioning. It's a really tough environment to come into, especially when you're an outsider. He did not have pre-season with Manchester United and had no chance to get used to the team. He has just taken it as it comes. He is a good player, but I don't think we've seen the best of him whatsoever."

Van de Beek set to seal Man United exit

Donny van de Beek will complete medical tests ahead of a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt within the next 24 hours, according to transfer expert Romano, and the deal will be concluded ahead of the January window officially opening for business.

The Italian journalist suggests the Bundesliga outfit will have an option to sign the Dutchman, who has been restricted to just 21 minutes of action this season, for up to £13million if they want to take advantage of an option to turn the temporary switch into a permanent move.

It is understood that Eintracht will also part with a loan fee after a verbal agreement was reached with Manchester United last week, meaning van de Beek is on the cusp of bringing the curtain down on his Old Trafford career.

Although the Dutchman penned a long-term contract when he sealed a switch worth up to £40million from Ajax more than three years ago, he has struggled to work his way into the Red Devils' best XI under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and ten Hag.

Eintracht have made their move after reliable insider Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek had worked his way onto the radar of numerous clubs having struggled to secure regular game time at Manchester United.