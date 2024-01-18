Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keeping tabs on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey ahead of potentially attempting to raid the Eredivisie giants again.

The Netherlands international has admitted that he previously turned down the opportunity to seal a reunion with the Dutch tactician at Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes ten Hag could be involved in a high-profile disagreement with new Manchester United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe after setting his sights on landing Brobbey.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to clash with Sir Jim Ratcliffe after setting his sights on luring Brian Brobbey to Old Trafford, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the new minority investor is keen to avoid attempting to sign the Ajax star.

The Dutch tactician has raided his former employers twice since arriving in the Red Devils' hot seat, with Antony sealing a £86million switch from the Eredivisie giants after central defender Lisandro Martinez made the same journey thanks to a £56.7million deal being struck.

Despite Ratcliffe heading into the Manchester United boardroom after acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the club for £1.3billion, ten Hag remains focused on landing Ajax's standout performers and is eager to make Brobbey the next man to swap the Johan Cruyff Arena for Old Trafford.

Red Devils monitoring Brobbey ahead of potential move

Ten Hag is keeping tabs on Brobbey ahead of potentially attempting to lure him away from Ajax, according to the Mirror, but he will have to wait until the summer before heading to the negotiating table as Manchester United's financial situation means they will not be able to stump up the cash ahead of the February 1 deadline.

The report suggests the Red Devils will continue scouting the Netherlands international, who has found the back of the net 13 times this season, but INEOS will make the final decisions over recruitment and they are facing competition from Arsenal.

Ten Hag is keen to seal a reunion with Brobbey after the frontman racked up 16 goal contributions during his Ajax reign, while he has been in better form than summer arrival Rasmus Hojlund since the campaign got underway.

Brian Brobbey's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Rasmus Hojlund this season Brian Brobbey Rasmus Hojlund Goals 0.62 0.16 Assists 0.28 0.08 Shots 3.38 1.61 Shots on target 1.59 0.65 Shots on target percentage 46.9 40.0 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 18/1/2024

Brobbey has confirmed that he previously turned down a move to Manchester United, after ten Hag contacted his representatives to discuss a potential switch soon after he grabbed the managerial reins at Old Trafford, but it appears that the interest has never gone away.

Instead of embarking on a fresh challenge in the Premier League, the 21-year-old turned his loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent agreement for close to £14million in July 2022, and his current employers are in a strong negotiating position.

That is because Brobbey still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his Ajax contract, which allows him to pocket close to £50,000-per-week, meaning Manchester United will have to meet the Dutch heavyweights' demands if they want to have any chance of striking a deal.

Dean Jones - Ratcliffe not willing to back Ten Hag over Brobbey

Jones has doubts over whether Ratcliffe will splash the cash on Brobbey after moves for the likes of Antony and Sofyan Amrabat - who ten Hag was desperate to recruit - have backfired on Manchester United thanks to them failing to meet expectations.

The respected reporter believes the INEOS chief executive will be sceptical about raiding Ajax once again, particularly as there is still uncertainty over whether there could be a managerial change in the offing in the not-too-distant future.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They don't want to build a team that suits ten Hag because there is a reasonably good chance that he won't see this project through. They want the players to suit any philosophy, so it is a really difficult one. "Ultimately, I don't know whether the people that have come into this club are going to want to risk listening to ten Hag over another Ajax player. "Ratcliffe has seen what has happened with Antony. He has also seen what has happened with Sofyan Amrabat. I know he wasn't an Ajax player, but he is somebody that ten Hag pushed so hard for. "They will have their own ideas, and I don't think that Brobbey is one that they are going to be listening too hard about."

Diallo eager to remain at Old Trafford

Amad Diallo is not planning to seal a loan move away from Manchester United after holding conversations with ten Hag, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and he is keen to battle for regular game time in his current surroundings.

The Italian journalist suggests that the winger - who has been limited to just 36 minutes of action this season - is not interested in joining Middlesbrough until the end of the campaign as he wants to remain respectful of Championship rivals Sunderland, where he previously enjoyed a successful spell.

Diallo's stance will be music to ten Hag's ears because it is understood that Manchester United were already planning to reject a loan offer from Middlesbrough due to him being seen as adequate cover for Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

Championship leaders Leicester City and Sunderland were plotting a move for the Ivory Coast international before the winter window officially opened for business at the turn of the year, but a switch has failed to come to fruition as the February 1 deadline draws closer.

Although Southampton have also been pushing to negotiate a deal as they aim to boost their chances of sealing an immediate return to the top flight, reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saints will struggle to get their man.