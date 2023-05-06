Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has curated a six-man shortlist to find their new number nine this summer, replacing Wout Weghorst in the process, who will return to Burnley at the end of this season.

This is according to a fresh report from The Mirror.

Weghorst, now at the age of 30, has only managed to bank two goals in 24 for the Red Devils since joining the club on loan in January.

What strikers are Manchester United interested in?

It is rumoured that at the top of Ten Hag's list sits Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who this season has scored 25 Premier League goals, making it another successful season despite his club's questionable form.

The United boss is "obsessed" with the England captain, whose contract expires in 2024. With Kane always expressing a desire to win silverware, it is a deal that could very well make sense for all parties.

Per Manchester Evening News, United have come to the decision that they will not pursue a permanent deal for Weghorst. His signing resulted from replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in November and joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Despite being United's number one target, Ten Hag has no interest in drawing into a lengthy negotiation with Tottenham owner Daniel Levy, or participate in any form of transfer saga that could potentially see Man United without a striker they want.

One of the other five targets Ten Hag has in mind is Serie A winner Victor Osimhen, who has bagged himself 22 goals this season in the league to help Napoli claim the title.

Another striker on the list is Eintracht Frankfurt prospect Randal Kolo Muani, a current 24-year-old French international who has etched 21 goals into his all-time tally this season.

Alongside Kane, Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani, another striker who sits on the target list is Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has a far more modest tally, sitting at 14 goals for the season, but is also the youngest of all strikers on the shortlist being 20 years old.

With four down and two names yet to go, the next one is Portuguese starlet Goncalo Ramos, who stole the headlines with a hat-trick for Portugal last year in their 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland at the World Cup that took place in Qatar.

And finally on the list, but by no means the least of them all, sits Mohammed Kudus. A player more than familiar to Ten Hag, after signing him in July 2020 for Ajax. This season, Kudus has added 18 goals to his tally so far.

Kane is the oldest striker on this list being 10 years older than the youngest striker in Hojlund, but he is also the most realistic signing when considering his contract length, aspirations to win trophies, and current situation with Tottenham.

Kane has many personal achievements being England's record scorer and also being just 52 goals off Alan Shearer's Premier League record (at 208 goals) of 260 goals.

With United claiming the Carabao Cup and improving massively this season, the club would be a better fit for the striker who has set his sights on silverware.