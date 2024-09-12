Manchester United have put plans in place to continue keeping tabs on highly-rated Rosenborg star Sverre Halseth Nypan over the course of the season before potentially presenting the teenager with the chance to complete a move to Old Trafford in 2025, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag highlighted that he is prepared to spend big on up-and-coming talent during the summer transfer window, when he forked out up to £58.9million in order to complete the signing of Leny Yoro from Lille, and the Dutch tactician is still scouring the market for further starlets after landing the 18-year-old.

Manuel Ugarte became Manchester United's final acquisition ahead of last month's deadline, sealing a switch which could rise to £50.5million after an agreement was reached with Paris Saint-Germain, but sporting director Dan Ashworth has set his sights on overseeing further business within the next 12 months.

Ten Hag Keen to Monitor Progress of Nypan

Teenage midfielder has confirmed he wants move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are poised to continue keeping tabs on Nypan during the remainder of the campaign before potentially heading to the negotiating table, according to GMS sources, and they already have confidence that he would be keen to complete a switch from Norwegian outfit Rosenborg if the opportunity arises.

The 17-year-old has previously admitted that it would be 'a dream come true' to feature for the Red Devils, having been made aware of their interest, meaning that his current employers will have a tough task attempting to keep him out of the Premier League giants' clutches if they come calling.

GMS sources have been informed that Nypan has been on Manchester United's radar over the past year, coinciding with academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo's rise, and they are eager to continue monitoring his progress after he has become one of the first names on the team sheet for Rosenborg despite still being in the early stages of his career.

Sverre Halseth Nypan's statistical averages per 90 minutes during his domestic career compared to Kobbie Mainoo Sverre Halseth Nypan Kobbie Mainoo Shots 1.83 0.49 Tackles won 1.04 1.43 Crosses 0.95 0.25 Shots on target 0.71 0.20 Goals 0.30 0.12 Assists 0.18 0.04 Statistics correct as of 12/09/2024

The exciting central midfielder has made 24 appearances over the course of the current campaign and caused problems for opponents in the attacking third of the pitch by finding the back of the net five times and registering a further nine assists, which will have caught ten Hag's eye.

Nypan's form also resulted in him making two substitute appearances for Norway's under-21 side during the international break, and GMS sources have learned that Manchester United scouts will continue assessing his performances as they contemplate whether to attempt to strike a deal with Rosenborg within the next 12 months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Halseth Nypan has already scored 10 goals and registered as many assists over the course of his first 51 senior appearances for Rosenborg

Ashworth Challenged to Sign Two Midfielders

Red Devils want further strength in depth despite Ugarte arrival

GMS sources have been told that central midfield is one of the positions that Manchester United are looking at very closely as they want to strengthen their options with up to two signings in 2025, with one being an emerging star and another being someone who is ready to challenge for a place in the starting line-up every week.

Although Uruguay international Ugarte has been a welcome addition to the Red Devils' squad, and he is being considered to start this weekend's clash against Southampton, ten Hag and other key figures behind the scenes - including Ashworth - still feel it is important to have further strength in depth in the middle of the park.

Manchester United are seeking long-term replacements for Casemiro and Christian Eriksen as this is due to be their final season at Old Trafford, GMS sources recently revealed, and teenage prodigy Nypan fits the bill as they are eager to bring in players under the age of 25 as they follow a different recruitment model.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt