Manchester United hierarchy members have urged incoming boss Ruben Amorim to make an honest assessment of the current Old Trafford squad ahead of giving him the opportunity to bolster key positions during the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are preparing to enter a new era under the Portuguese tactician's stewardship after an underwhelming start to the campaign resulted in Erik ten Hag being sacked last month, having led his side to Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory, along with 72 victories from 128 matches at the helm.

Although Manchester United were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Leny Yoro being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a move worth up to £58.9million from Lille, Amorim will be given the chance to secure further reinforcements at the turn of the year.

Amorim to Suggest Areas of Squad to Bolster

Portuguese tactician set to run rule over current options

Amorim has already been asked by key decision-makers behind the scenes to voice his honest opinion of the Manchester United squad, according to GMS sources, and he has bagged assurances that he will be given the chance to suggest improvements in areas he feels he could be let down.

Although it has emerged that the current Sporting head coach will not have a recruitment veto when he arrives at Old Trafford during the international break, the Red Devils' hierarchy remain keen to secure his input as they aim to ensure he is capable of implenting his preferred style of play.

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United board members are determined to have Amorim's insight into where he feels the squad inherited from ten Hag needs to be strengthened before sporting director Dan Ashworth heads into the transfer market, but he will not have the final say on how plans are put into action.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record in the Primeira Liga with Sporting Season Matches Won Drawn Lost Points-per-game Position 2024/25 10 10 0 0 3.00 1st 2023/24 34 29 3 2 2.65 1st 2022/23 34 23 5 6 2.18 4th 2021/22 34 27 4 3 2.50 2nd 2020/21 34 26 7 1 2.50 1st 2019/20 11 6 3 2 1.91 4th Statistics correct as of 06/11/2024

The Red Devils already have an expensive wage bill, with their first-team pocketing a combined total of more than £3.5million-per-week, and that will have to be taken into consideration by the incoming head coach and other influential figures behind the scenes ahead of the winter window opening for business at the turn of the year.

Manchester United sources are not expecting there to be wholesale changes made to the squad during the early days of Amorim's reign, but there is potential for at least two fresh faces to head to Old Trafford in January as the former Braga chief aims to make his mark in his new surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has registered two wins against English opposition when managing Sporting in the Champions League, with those victories coming against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City

Two Key Positions Expected to be Concerning

Incoming boss poised to want left-back and midfield changes

GMS sources have been told that Amorim is likely to pinpoint left-back and central midfield as two areas that are in urgent need of bolstering when it comes to identifying positions he is unhappy with following his arrival in the Manchester United hot-seat during the international break.

Although the Red Devils improved their options in the middle of the park by rubber-stamping the £50.5million acquisition of Manuel Ugarte from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the final hours of the summer transfer window, there are doubts over the long-term futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

That is expected to result in Amorim challenging Ashworth to secure reinforcements midway through the season, GMS sources understand, while left-back is poised to be earmarked as a problem position due to Luke Shaw's ongoing injury problems keeping him on the treatment table.

Alvaro Fernandez could be handed a route back to Old Trafford to provide a fresh option as GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are entertaining the possibility of taking advantage of a buyback clause written into the deal when he joined Portuguese giants Benfica a matter of months ago.

