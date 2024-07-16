Highlights Manchester United are eager to discover whether interested parties are prepared to lodge an offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his departure could have an impact on their recruitment plans.

AC Milan have joined West Ham United in considering whether to head to the negotiating table for the 26-year-old after he entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Erik ten Hag is expected to turn his attentions towards attempting to sign a versatile full-back if Wan-Bissaka heads through the Old Trafford exit door.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could alter his recruitment plans for the remainder of the summer transfer window if interested parties up the ante and seal a deal which involves Aaron Wan-Bissaka completing a move away from Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Fresh from rubber-stamping the £36.5million arrival of Joshua Zirkzee, who will bolster the Red Devils' options in the final third of the pitch after spearheading Serie A outfit Bologna's qualification for the Champions League, preparations have been made for further activity ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Dan Ashworth has been set the challenge of leading Manchester United's recruitment drive, thanks to being appointed as their new sporting director after an agreement was reached with domestic rivals Newcastle United, but outgoings may have an impact on who becomes the next acquisition.

Red Devils Playing Waiting Game Over Wan-Bissaka

AC Milan have joined race to raid Old Trafford

Manchester United are waiting to discover whether there will be good opportunities to cash in on Wan-Bissaka, according to GMS sources, as his departure could result in ten Hag making a U-turn and deciding to target a different type of full-back ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The 26-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £100,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, and there are ongoing doubts over whether he will be a member of the Red Devils' squad by the time they get the new Premier League campaign underway against Fulham on August 16.

GMS sources have been informed that AC Milan are Wan-Bissaka's newest suitors, having moved onto alternative targets after stalling on a deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal, and the Italian heavyweights are mulling over whether to strike a deal as Diogo Dalot has established himself as ten Hag's first-choice right-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Diogo Dalot Aaron Wan-Bissaka Diogo Dalot Pass completion percentage 79.9 78.6 Percentage of dribblers tackled 77.6 66.3 Clearances 3.16 2.86 Tackles 3.06 2.38 Interceptions 1.96 1.26 Blocks 1.54 1.20 Statistics correct as of 16/07/2024

The Red Devils forked out £50million when they signed the former England under-21 international from Crystal Palace in June 2019, but they are aware that they will not be able to recoup the entirety of that fee if they sanction his departure due to the limited amount of time left on his deal.

Although AC Milan have joined the race for Wan-Bissaka despite Tottenham being open to offloading Royal, GMS sources have been told that West Ham United have been leading the way to strike a deal with Manchester United even though Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters is also on their radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Wan-Bissaka registered nine clearances and five tackles as Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September, which proved to be his highest tally in both categories during a single outing throughout the 2023/24 Premier League campaign

Ten Hag Poised to Change Plans if Wan-Bissaka Seals Exit

Dutch tactician would enter market for versatile full-back

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United have already been on the lookout for a new left-back due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's respective injury records, but Wan-Bissaka's exit may result in ten Hag turning his attentions towards recruiting a versatile full-back who is capable of featuring on both sides of the backline instead.

Although the Crystal Palace academy graduate headed to Old Trafford as a right-back, eight of his 190 appearances for the Red Devils have come on the left-hand side of the defence, and the Dutch tactician does not want to be left short in either position by the time the transfer window closes next month.

Manchester United have been contemplating whether to step up their search for fresh competition for Shaw and Malacia, with GMS sources recently revealing that the possibility of landing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri has been explored, but ten Hag is seeking clarity on Wan-Bissaka's situation before splashing the cash.

