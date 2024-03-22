Highlights Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could leave Old Trafford during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old has played a bit-part role in Erik ten Hag's side throughout the 2023/24 season.

However, journalist Dean Jones feels that the Red Devils may be reluctant to lose the experience of the Denmark international.

Manchester United could look to move on Christian Eriksen heading into the 2024 summer window, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the value of his experience at Old Trafford.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, the midfielder has played a bit-part role for Erik ten Hag’s side. This lack of opportunities at the Theatre of Dreams will undoubtedly frustrate him.

Man Utd have been offered a glimmer of hope of securing Champions League football via a top-four Premier League finish and could still win the FA Cup in May. Eriksen hopes to contribute in the remaining weeks of the campaign, ahead of what could be an interesting summer for him.

Eriksen’s frustrating 2023/24 season at Man Utd

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Christian Eriksen on a free transfer in July 2022 after the midfielder opted not to take up Brentford’s offer of a deal to remain at the Gtech Community Stadium. The 32-year-old was six months into his return to football, following a period out of the game owing to a cardiac arrest suffered during Denmark’s EURO 2020 opener against Finland in June 2021.

In his first season at Man Utd, Eriksen established himself as a regular in ten Hag’s side, often partnering Casemiro in the centre of the park. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur made 44 appearances in his debut campaign, scoring two goals and registering ten assists.

However, the 2023/24 season has yet to be so kind to Eriksen. The reported £150,000 per-week earner has played in just 35% of Premier League minutes this term. Kobbie Mainoo displaced him after suffering a knee injury in November 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eriksen ranks in the top 11% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for progressive passes per 90 minutes (7.30) over the last 365 days.

Reporting for international duty with Denmark, Eriksen recently admitted he is “unhappy” with his current situation and revealed he has held talks with ten Hag about it. Having banked 40 minutes in the tank in Man Utd’s 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool, the 126-cap international will hope to use Denmark’s upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and the Faroe Islands to rebuild his match fitness.

Christian Eriksen - stats vs 2023/24 Man Utd Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.40 19th Appearances 9(7) 12th Minutes 886 16th Key passes per game 1.1 =2nd Goals 1 =6th Assists 1 =7th

Dean Jones - Man Utd aren’t desperate to offload Eriksen

Jones feels that all possibilities over Eriksen’s future at Man Utd are open and that the Red Devils may not want to lose too much experience, with Casemiro and Jonny Evans potentially departing in the summer. However, the journalist admits that a scenario where the ex-Ajax star exits is possible. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don’t think Man Utd are desperate to offload Eriksen, and I believe his experience, versatility, and lack of ego could be key traits that explain why they should keep him around. If you use him correctly and at the right moments, he’s still very good. His football brain is hard to match, and so is his vision. So yes, he could move on from United in the summer, but I can see a scenario where they put their foot on the ball and realise they can’t lose too much experience in this squad. “He is the third oldest outfield player in the squad, and the two above him - Casemiro and Evans - might leave in the summer. So, you have to be careful about losing Eriksen as well. If he does go, it would potentially leave Harry Maguire as the only player in his 30s because Raphael Varane is expected to leave, too. These senior players might not be at the very top of their game, but when you are undergoing a period of change, it’s important not to discard all of the old guard.”

With the 2024 summer transfer window less than three months away, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be considering how he can fund a revamp of the current Manchester United squad. The Red Devils may have to start by moving on some fringe players and those currently out on loan.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Jadon Sancho has no chance of returning to Man Utd if Erik ten Hag is still in place as the club’s head coach ahead of the 2024/25 season. The 23-year-old joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the campaign during the 2024 winter transfer window after a very public fallout with his manager in September 2023.

Our sources understand that the Red Devils’ preference is to sell Sancho permanently this summer, although Dortmund are expected to test the 20-time English champions’ resolve with another loan offer.

All stats courtesy of FBref, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 21-03-24.