Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy during the 2024 summer transfer window at Old Trafford, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing 2023/24 season and will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of next term, with the future of current manager Erik ten Hag coming into question.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, headed by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will take charge of football operations at the Theatre of Dreams. Guirassy has enjoyed an excellent season with Stuttgart and has attracted Premier League attention.

Guirassy is 'not a target' for Man Utd

According to GMS sources, Serhou Guirassy is 'not a target' for Manchester United heading into the 2024 summer transfer window. The striker has enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 campaign, scoring 27 goals and registering two assists in 26 appearances this term. However, this hasn't been enough to convince the Red Devils to pursue Guirassy, whose release clause is worth just €17.5m (£15m).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guirassy ranks in the top 1% of forwards across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.95) over the last 365 days.

Our sources indicate that despite links to a move to Manchester United, Guirassy is not actually being considered by the Old Trafford outfit. The 20-time English champions could be short on centre-forward options during the summer, with Antony Martial set to depart the Premier League giants at the end of his contract in June. That leaves Rasmus Hojlund as the only senior option who can play in the No. 9 role.

Serhou Guirassy - 23/24 Bundesliga stats Minutes 1859 Goals 25 Assists 1 Shots per game 3.3 Pass success rate 79.8% Aerial duels won per game 2.1 Man of the match awards 6

Man Utd concerned about Guirassy's age and record

On the basis of his goal record and release clause, Guirassy would look to be the ideal target for Manchester United. Earlier this month, it was reported that the striker was angling for a move to the Premier League, after a season which sees him sit second in the Bundesliga's top scorer charts, behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the attacker.

However, Guirassy doesn't quite fit with what United are looking for. The forward they target in the summer is likely to be younger and have a higher ceiling over the coming years, after the Guinea international turned 28 last month. Whilst his release clause looks reasonable, there is unlikely to be any re-sale value, especially if he fails to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Guirassy's record over previous seasons doesn't correlate to the fantastic campaign he is enjoying this term. Last term, the centre-forward bagged 14 goals and struck 12 times during the 2021/22 season. This would indicate that Guirassy has been relatively reliable in front of goal, but this campaign's express tally of strikes could be a one-off and could indicate that he has reached his peak.

