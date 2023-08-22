Manchester United could be in the market for an additional midfielder this summer, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on their pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch.

Meanwhile, Taylor has also provided an update on Sofyan Amrabat, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti discussing two potential outgoings at Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch played under Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, which could explain any potential interest in the midfielder.

According to Manchester Evening News, United are considering a late move to bring the Dutch midfielder to Old Trafford before the window slams shut in September.

Ten Hag hasn’t been afraid to reunite with his former players during his time in Manchester, signing Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana, and Antony, who have all previously played for him at Ajax.

However, according to the Mirror earlier in the year, Liverpool have also shown an interest and Gravenberch is reportedly open to a move to Anfield.

The Merseyside club are desperate for midfield reinforcements after losing multiple players during the summer transfer window, so it could be a difficult race for United, competing with one of their Premier League rivals.

Now, journalist Taylor has addressed rumours linking United with a move for Gravenberch.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 11: Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 First Leg match between Ajax and BSC Young Boys at Johan Cruijff Arena on March 11, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

What has Taylor said about Gravenberch and Man Utd?

Taylor has suggested that Man Utd are in for Gravenberch after holding a long-term interest in the midfielder.

The journalist adds that it hasn’t quite worked out for him at Bayern Munich and he’s now fallen downing the pecking order at the Bundesliga club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It looks like Man Utd are still in for Ryan Gravenberch. I think their interest was long-term from last summer when they tried to get him from Ajax, but he chose Bayern and it hasn't quite worked out there. He was an unused substitute against Werder Bremen last Friday and he's fourth choice in the central midfield pecking order at Bayern. It's not sustainable for him. He wants to play football. Weirdly, it looks like he might have a better chance of playing at United or Liverpool. So, it's going to be interesting to see how that one develops."

Man Utd’s interest in Sofyan Amrabat has been sensationalised

Another midfielder United have been linked with is Amrabat, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that United are expected to open formal talks to sign the Fiorentina star.

The transfer guru suggested that talks could commence when the Manchester club offload Fred, who has now departed, and Donny van de Beek leave the club.

Ten Hag has now addressed van de Beek’s future, confirming that he is exploring his options at Old Trafford.

He said: “And, I wouldn't say the players you just mentioned [Brandon Williams and van de Beek], they are not, but it's also obvious in this moment they are looking for something else.”

If van de Beek eventually leaves United, then we could see ten Hag and his recruitment team step up their interest in another midfielder before the window slams shut in September.

Now, Taylor has addressed the rumours linking United with a move for Amrabat this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I’ve always felt as though that the interest has been somewhat sensationalised in Italy. It’s been sort of dramatised, like United are hell-bent on getting Amrabat. He’s a player of admiration and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did make their move, but he’s available for £25m and they haven’t made a bid yet. I do sort of question whether that interest has been sensationalised in Italy to the point where we’re all convinced that Amrabat is certain to join United, but actually he’s not guaranteed to join. So like I said, I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened but at the moment it’s not guaranteed.”

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

Man Utd are waiting for offers on Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho

Two players who could be departing during the summer transfer window are Martial and Sancho.

The United duo have played just 54 Premier League minutes between them this season, and they could be considered sellable assets by the Manchester club.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would likely take a hefty bid for United to part ways with Sancho.

A report from talkSPORT recently claimed that West Ham United were considering a move for Martial this summer.

The aforementioned pair don’t appear to be guaranteed starters under ten Hag this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were considering their futures.

The difficulty United have at the moment is some of their players are on excessive wages, meaning any interested clubs might be deterred due to not being able to afford the salary demands.

According to Spotrac, Sancho and Martial are earning a combined £600k-a-week, so it makes sense that the club have failed to offload them so far this summer.

Now, Italian journalist Galetti has addressed the future’s of Sancho and Martial at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “On the Man United transfer update, the next two weeks could be hot as we have spoken about in the last weeks on Martial and Sancho. United are still waiting for some concrete offers to then be evaluated.”

What’s next for Man Utd?

Transfer guru Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that United’s priority target for the rest of the transfer window was Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

However, Romano also suggested a deal has hit a bit of a stumbling block as the Bundesliga side aren’t willing to give the green light on a move as it stands.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United have cast their eye over Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Another player who could depart is goalkeeper Dean Henderson, meaning United may then have to find a replacement.

It’s understood that Crystal Palace are the latest club to show an interest in the England international, with United now considering multiple different options to play second fiddle to Onana in goal.