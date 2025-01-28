Manchester United have moved to within touching distance of solving their problems at left wing-back as Lecce star Patrick Dorgu is edging closer to becoming the latest Old Trafford recruit just a matter of days before the winter window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sanctioned the loan departure of Antony last weekend, with the Brazilian joining Real Betis in a deal which will see the La Liga side cover at least 84 per cent of his salary, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has turned his attentions towards welcoming fresh faces into the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Fresh from bagging a narrow win over Fulham on Sunday, and seeing INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe increase his stake in Manchester United by injecting a further £79.3million into the Premier League giants in December, plans have been put in place to remain active ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline.

Red Devils Aiming to Recruit Dorgu This Week

Denmark international eager to complete switch to Old Trafford

Manchester United are on the verge of making a breakthrough in their bid to sign Dorgu, according to GMS sources, and the Lecce man's willingness to complete the switch to Old Trafford has led to Amorim and influential figures behind the scenes being hopeful that their plan to have him on their books by Friday will come to fruition.

Although the Red Devils were forced to head back to the drawing board when a second offer worth £27million was rejected by the Serie A strugglers last week, they refused to end their pursuit of the 20-year-old and have remained determined to eventually get the deal over the line as the closure of the transfer window edges closer.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are prepared to go as high as £31million, and there is confidence that a proposal in that ballpark will be enough to reach an agreement despite Lecce demanding in the region of £34million after Dorgu retained his place in the starting line-up for a heavy defeat against Inter Milan last weekend.

The Italian side have been in a strong negotiating position due to the Denmark international still having four-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £10,500-per-week, following his decision to pen fresh terms in October, which has complicated matters for Amorim and the Red Devils' recruitment staff.

Manchester United pinpointed Dorgu as a leading target after the acquisition of a left wing-back was made a top priority for the winter transfer window and he had been described as 'absolutely incredible', GMS sources have learned, and there is hope that he will join ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu has made 21 appearances in Serie A this season, allowing him to enjoy 1,843 minutes of action in the Italian top flight

Dorgu May be Final Arrival Ahead of Deadline

Premier League giants need to oversee departures to raise funds

GMS sources have been told that Dorgu could prove to be Manchester United's final addition to the squad if he heads to Old Trafford for a fresh challenge because a lack of outgoings means they have limited scope to pull off further permanent deals ahead of the fast-approaching February 3 deadline.

Although Marcus Rashford publicly confirmed that he is ready to move onto pastures new ahead of the transfer window opening for business, leading to widespread interest, the Red Devils have been unable to find a buyer for the England international and a host of other big-earners who Amorim has been prepared to sell.

Manchester United will have to explore loan deals if they cannot bring in extra funds from departures in the coming days, GMS sources understand, and they are being offered a host of big-names from all over Europe after agents and intermediaries have been alerted to their financial situation.

Although the Red Devils can only go so far in their attempts to land Dorgu, they have been given further optimism in their attempts to find a compromise as GMS sources recently revealed their target has a verbal pact to leave Lecce if an admirer makes a suitable bid this month.

