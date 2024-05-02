Highlights Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is on course to remain on the club's books despite plans for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to oversee a summer overhaul.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are also expected to stay in their current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Mount's price tag is likely to put suitors off making a formal bid when the transfer window reopens ahead of next season.

Manchester United star Mason Mount is increasingly unlikely to cut his Old Trafford career short despite new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe preparing to oversee a significant summer clear-out when the transfer window reopens for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Erik ten Hag's side are on the brink of missing out on qualifying for next season's Champions League - having fallen 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League table - and up to 12 players are in line to be offloaded as the new-look hierarchy have set their sights on reshaping the squad.

INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations since completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United two-and-a-half months ago, and he is eager to stamp his authority ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway in August.

Mount in Line to Remain at Old Trafford Ahead of Next Season

Central midfielder not expected to join mass exodus during summer

Mount is very unlikely to head through the Old Trafford exit door during the fast-approaching summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, as the financial implications of a potential deal are expected to put interested parties off testing Manchester United's resolve with a formal bid.

The central midfielder joined the Red Devils in a switch worth up to £60million from boyhood club Chelsea in July, but his spell in new surroundings has not gone to plan due to injuries and a lack of form resulting in him being out of the preferred starting line-up for large chunks of the campaign.

Mason Mount's season-by-season injury record Season Days out of action Number of injuries Fixtures missed 2023/24 147 2 27 2022/23 72 3 13 2021/22 17 2 4 2020/21 7 1 1 2019/20 4 2 1 2018/19 80 2 22 Statistics correct as of 02/05/2024

Although Manchester United are moving into a new era under Ratcliffe's stewardship, GMS sources have been informed that England international Mount, academy graduate Marcus Rashford and captain Bruno Fernandes are three big-names who are in line to remain in the squad heading into next season due to having lucrative valuations.

The Red Devils are hoping that the trio will step up and put in more consistent performances during the 2024/25 campaign, having struggled during spells of the current term, and it will be a pivotal moment in their efforts to prove they deserve to stay at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount has been restricted to just 673 minutes of action during his debut season in a Manchester United shirt, while his solitary goal came during a 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in March

GMS sources understand that up to six first-team members of the squad are realistically going to be shipped out during the summer, with the intention being for them to be replaced with younger players who hold better value and have a high ceiling over a longer period of time.

Ratcliffe's Stance Over Mount, Rashford and Fernandes Could Change

Lucrative offer may convince INEOS chief executive to cash in

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's stance over Mount, Rashford and Fernandes would change if a huge offer arrives during the summer transfer window, meaning that their respective departures from Old Trafford cannot be ruled out despite the club's intention to keep them on board.

The Red Devils would consider sanctioning their departures if a bid which is too good to turn down is lodged in the coming months, but the attack-minded trio are firmly in the Premier League giants' plans after preparations have already begun for Ratcliffe first full campaign overseeing football operations.

Manchester United are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to Mount, who has been described as 'top-class' by former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, because he only joined on a long-term contract less than 12 months ago and has shown no indications of wanting to embark on a fresh challenge.

GMS sources recently revealed that Ratcliffe and other members of the boardroom feel the 25-year-old has the potential to take on more responsibility during a period of transition, with the Red Devils pinpointing the middle of the park as a position which will be given a makeover by the time next season gets underway.

