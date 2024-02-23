Highlights Victor Lindelof's days at Manchester United could be numbered as new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to refresh the squad.

The Sweden international is likely to be put up for sale in the summer, along with a number of his Red Devils teammates.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Lindelof could jeopardise his chances of remaining at Manchester United with his performances in the coming weeks.

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof's Old Trafford future is 'under threat' ahead of the summer window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that supporters will be 'fearful' if boss Erik ten Hag puts the central defender in a 'risky' situation in the upcoming fixtures.

The Red Devils entered a new era earlier this week, with INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing his purchase of a minority stake in the club, having already gained approval from the Premier League and Football Association as he prepared to take control of football operations after reaching an agreement with the Glazer family.

It means that ten Hag, who penned a three-year contract when he was handed the managerial reins at Manchester United at the end of the 2021/22 season, has been able to start putting plans in place ahead of strengthening his squad when the transfer window reopens.

Lindelof in line to seal summer exit from Old Trafford

Lindelof is likely to join a number of Manchester United teammates in being made available for transfer in the summer, according to MailOnline, as Ratcliffe is planning to sanction a significant overhaul of the squad after his investment has resulted in the club not being at risk of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The report suggests that the Sweden international's days in a Red Devils shirt may be numbered, having joined in a £40million switch from Benfica in June 2017, while the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are also facing uncertain futures as their current employers prepare to move in another direction.

Although Lindelof could be set for an increase in game time over the remaining months of the season as Luke Shaw's hopes of featuring at Euro 2024 have been jeopardised by suffering a muscle injury, ruling him out of action for a number of months, statistics highlight that he will not be able to match the left-back's attacking capabilities if he is forced to deputise in an unfavoured position.

Victor Lindelof's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Luke Shaw in the Premier League this season Victor Lindelof Luke Shaw Progressive passes 2.55 4.21 Key passes 0.55 1.21 Passes into the penalty area 0.18 0.65 Crosses 0.09 3.08 Expected assisted goals 0.03 0.09 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 23/2/2024

Manchester United ended any chances of Lindelof departing as a free agent at the end of the season by triggering a 12-month option to extend his contract during the early stages of 2024, meaning he will remain among ten Hag's options for the 2024/25 campaign unless he chooses to cash in.

The Red Devils' decision came a matter of days after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the 29-year-old was in discussions over extending his stay at Old Trafford, with the club wanting him to remain part of the project in the present and future ahead of Ratcliffe taking control of football operations.

But it is understood that Manchester United are considering whether to make Lindelof available in a swap deal which would see Benjamin Pavard head in the opposite direction from Inter Milan, resulting in a switch to the San Siro being a possibility in the coming months.

Dean Jones - Lindelof will have a lot to prove in unfamiliar role

Jones believes that being deployed on the left-hand side of Manchester United's defence could hinder Lindelof's chances of remaining in his current surroundings beyond the end of the season, while supporters will be concerned that he could have a negative impact on their chances of breaking into the Champions League qualification places if ten Hag tasks him with replacing Shaw.

The respected reporter understands that the Swede, who is on a contract worth £120,000-per-week, is in danger of being put on the market as the Red Devils have set their sights on revamping their squad after Ratcliffe's investment was confirmed earlier this week.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United fans would be fearful of Lindelof at full-back, and it's definitely not ideal. In fact, it could prove harmful in a number of ways if he does play there again and it goes badly. "One of the main things would be confidence in the player, but more than that, from a club perspective, I'm wondering about his value. "I have heard that Lindelof is one of the players under threat this summer, as Manchester United look to move players on so that they can refresh the squad. "Any high-profile errors are not going to help their case, and we've already seen plenty of times before how Manchester United get stuck with players they can't offload if they fall into a bad rut of form. This is risky ground, and he is really going to have a lot to prove if he does step into the role."

Tuchel keen to replace Ten Hag at Man United helm

Thomas Tuchel is interested in taking charge of Manchester United if ten Hag is axed at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and he is determined to seal a return to the Premier League after previously managing Chelsea.

The reputable journalist suggests that moving into the Old Trafford hot-seat appeals to the Bayern Munich chief, who is set to leave the reigning Bundesliga champions when the campaign reaches its climax, but he has also been added to Barcelona's list of potential candidates to replace the outgoing Xavi.

It is understood that ten Hag will discuss his future with Ratcliffe and other members of the Manchester United hierarchy in the summer, having been informed that qualifying for next term's Champions League is a priority, meaning there is a possibility of the job becoming available.

Reliable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tuchel matches the profile of manager that West Ham United are looking for, after there has been speculation over whether former Red Devils boss David Moyes could be on his way out of the London Stadium.

But Manchester United have been handed a boost in their hopes of landing the German tactician if they remove ten Hag from his post as it has emerged that there are doubts over whether being appointed as the Hammers' manager would appeal to the Champions League winner.