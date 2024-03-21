Highlights Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has said he is 'happy' tp remain at Old Trafford when speaking to the media on international duty.

The 29-year-old has seen a clause in his contract activated, meaning he will remain at the Theatre of Dreams until the summer of 2025.

Lindelof has been a regular for Erik ten Hag's Red Devils side in recent weeks.

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has revealed he is happy to remain at Old Trafford when speaking about his future whilst on international duty with Sweden.

The Red Devils could be about to see their transfer policy change, having been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe having the final say on sporting and football decisions.

Head coach Erik ten Hag has endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign at the Theatre of Dreams and is hoping that he will be offered another crack at the job heading into the next campaign. Lindelof has enjoyed a regular run of games when available this term and will aim to keep his spot in the side at the business end of the season.

Lindelof 'enjoying' life at Man Utd

The defender has recently extended his contract at Old Trafford

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof in a £31m deal from Benfica in June 2017. The centre-back has remained at Old Trafford for almost seven years, establishing himself as a regular in matchday squads under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag.

In December 2023, Man Utd confirmed they had activated a clause in Lindelof's contract to extend his current deal until 2025. The 29-year-old's previous terms would have seen him leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the 2023/24 season, having the option to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lindelof has played in 50% of available Premier League minutes for Manchester United across the 2023/24 season.

Lindelof has recently been called up for international duty with Sweden for international friendlies against Portugal and Albania this month. Speaking to A Bola (via Fabrizio Romano), United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed he wants to stay at the club as "part of the project". When asked about his future in Manchester, Lindelof provided a similar response (via Fotbollskanalen):

"You will get the same answer as always. I enjoy the club and have been there for many, many years. We extended the contract by one year. I am enjoying myself and see no problem with staying and continuing to represent the club. It’s a club I really enjoy playing in and representing, so that’s my mindset."

Ten Hag will feel that Lindelof has been one of his most reliable options in his Man Utd backline this term, with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez suffering from a spate of injuries throughout the 2023/24 campaign. However, the Vasteras-born star must consider his long-term future, with his contract set to expire in less than 18 months time.

Man Utd's summer centre-back targets

A new defender will be on the agenda

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Manchester United are 'well-prepared' to sign Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva during the 2024 summer transfer window. Meanwhile, the Red Devils also 'really like' Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Goodison Park this term.

Lille's Leny Yoro, OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, and Barcelona's Jules Kounde have also piqued interest at Old Trafford, with a marquee centre-back signing set to be one of INEOS' priorities ahead of the 2024/25 season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 21-03-24.