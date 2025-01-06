Victor Osimhen is eager to join Manchester United, and initial talks are believed to have taken place for the wantaway Napoli striker, as per Nigerian newspaper BusinessDay.

The 26-year-old has been on loan at Galatasaray this season after failing to secure a permanent departure from the Naples outfit last summer. Chelsea reportedly failed to agree on contract terms with the prolific frontman, and a move to the Saudi Pro League never felt like a destination he desired.

Osimhen is ripping it up in Turkiye with 13 goals in 16 games for Okan Buruk's side, who are flying high at the top of the Turkish Super Lig. They will fear losing the on-loan centre-forward this month if United make a concrete move to add much-needed firepower to Ruben Amorim's squad.

Manchester United are expected to pursue a new forward signing for Amorim amid Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's struggles in front of goals. The duo have managed just five Premier League goals between them and this has been problematic.

Osimhen Wants Manchester United Move

The Nigerian could become Amorim's new Viktor Gyokeres

A potential move for Osimhen could be on the horizon, and the 35-cap Nigeria international is reportedly 'determined' to move to Old Trafford. His relationship with Napoli soured last year despite signing a contract extension in December 2023, which was believed to have included a €90 million (£74.8 million) release clause.

Galatasaray stands to take €10 million (£8.3 million) of that fee if the "world-class" Nigerian's loan is cut short. There are suggestions the release clause will be lowered to €75 million (£62.3 million) to help facilitate the transfer.

The Red Devils must comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. They had a net spend of £93.8 million, which included Zirkzee's arrival, but it's fair to say the Dutch attacker hasn't lived up to his £36.5 million price.

Victor Osimhen (Turkish Super Lig) vs Manchester United Forwards in Premier League This Season Victor Osimhen Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Appearances 12 15 20 Goals 10 2 3 Expected Goals (xG) 8.93 2.16 3.01 Scoring Frequency 84min 489min 238min Goals Per Game 0.8 0.1 0.2 Shots Per Game 4.3 0.7 0.8 Big Chances Missed 11 3 4 Ground Duels Won 2.1 (44%) 1.6 (40%) 0.8 (36%) Aerial Duels Won 2.4 (60%) 1.0 (28%) 0.7 (34%)

£200,000-a-week star Osimhen could arrive as Marcus Rashford's replacement, with the English forward's future at Old Trafford in major doubt. A swap deal involving the attacking duo has been mooted, and United could be enticed to go down this route to help save money.

Another striker on the club's radar is Viktor Gyokeres, who played under Amorim at Sporting CP. But the Portuguese coach promised his former employers he wouldn't take any of their players with him to Old Trafford in January.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 06/01/2025.