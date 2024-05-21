Highlights Manchester United are contemplating whether to up the ante in their pursuit of Vitor Roque as they put plans in place for next season.

The teenage Brazilian is keen to seal a quickfire departure from Barcelona after his winter move to La Liga has failed to pay off.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Manchester United offering Mason Greenwood in a swap deal involving Roque.

Manchester United may attempt to beat other suitors to landing Vitor Roque as the Barcelona star's availability 'will turn heads in the Premier League', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make the 'interesting' decision to include Mason Greenwood in a high-profile swap deal at Old Trafford.

There is plenty of uncertainty over who will be in charge of the Red Devils after their FA Cup final clash with rivals Manchester City as newly-appointed technical director Jason Wilcox has been running the rule over whether Erik ten Hag deserves to remain in the hot-seat heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification a matter of months after INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe became a co-owner of Manchester United, thanks to completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, plans are being put in place to improve the squad during the summer.

Red Devils Eager to Land Unsettled Roque

Manchester United have shown a firm interest in recruiting Roque after the 19-year-old has been pushing for a quickfire exit from Barcelona despite only joining the La Liga heavyweights during the early stages of 2024, according to Spanish sources, and they are considering including Mason Greenwood in a swap deal.

The report suggests that the striker - who has only scored two goals following his move to the Blaugrana's temporary home at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys - has been offered to the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen after head coach Xavi has made it clear that he does not feature in his plans.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are keen to secure more than £40million for Greenwood when he returns from a productive loan spell with Barcelona's domestic rivals Getafe, and his availability could result in Roque heading to Manchester United in preparation for the 2024/25 campaign.

Vitor Roque's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Mason Greenwood Vitor Roque Mason Greenwood Shots on target percentage 46.2 31.5 Percentage of aerial duels won 33.3 21.7 Shots 3.71 3.22 Shots on target 1.71 1.01 Expected goals 0.71 0.29 Goals 0.57 0.28 Statistics correct as of 21/05/2024

It is understood that Barcelona could also allow Roque to make the temporary move to Old Trafford as he has fallen by the wayside in his current surroundings, which has alerted Napoli, Lyon, Nice, Sevilla and Real Betis ahead of the transfer window reopening in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vitor Roque has averaged a La Liga goal every 152 minutes since his arrival at Barcelona, although he has been guilty of missing five big chances

Dean Jones - Roque Swap Deal Involving Greenwood Would be Interesting Proposition

Jones understands that Barcelona's willingness to offload Roque will attract plenty of interest from the Premier League, while Xavi could be left with a huge decision to make if Manchester United opt to include Greenwood in a swap deal instead of the academy graduate extending his stay at Getafe.

The reputable journalist also feels that the teenage Brazilian, who has a release clause worth in the region of £430million written into his contract, would be a more attractive acquisition than Real Madrid frontman Joselu as the Red Devils look to make themselves more productive in the final third of the pitch.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Vitor Roque's potential availability this summer will turn heads in the Premier League, and maybe even at Old Trafford. "I personally see this as a better option for the vision they have than players like Joselu, who has been linked. "I’m not sure about the stories that suggest Mason Greenwood could become part of a deal for Vitor Roque because I still expect him to stay at Getafe, but it is obviously an interesting thing to consider."

Related Man Utd Hold 'High-Level Meetings' Over £9m-a-Year Man Manchester United have been holding discussions over whether to dismiss Erik ten Hag after finishing eighth in the Premier League

Ratcliffe Aiming to Recruit Branthwaite for Cut-Price Fee

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Manchester United are keen to land Jarrad Branthwaite for £50million, and Ratcliffe is looking for early indications that Everton are desperate to cash in due to their precarious financial situation, but his current employers are hoping to secure up to £80million.

The central defender has been pinpointed as a target in the aftermath of Raphael Varane's Old Trafford career coming to an end, with the World Cup-winning France international confirming that he will be embarking on a fresh challenge following the expiry of his Red Devils contract next month.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore