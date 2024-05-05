Highlights Manchester United have identified Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as a top target after planning to listen to offers for Antony.

The Red Devils are also preparing to evaluate any bids for Mason Greenwood following his loan spell with La Liga outfit Getafe.

Crystal Palace will refuse to sell Olise for less than £60million after learning of Manchester United's interest ahead of the summer.

Manchester United are 'waiting for offers' for Antony and will evaluate formal proposals for Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood ahead of looking to lure Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise to Old Trafford during the fast-approaching summer transfer window, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

There is plenty of uncertainty over whether boss Erik ten Hag will still be in the dugout by the time next season gets underway as new technical director Jason Wilcox is running the rule over the Dutch tactician during the final weeks of the campaign, but the Red Devils have begun eyeing potential reinforcements.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United two-and-a-half months ago, allowing the Premier League giants to enter a new era, and he is looking to stamp his authority after taking control of football operations following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family.

Olise Earmarked as Top Target Amid Plans to Entertain Offers

Red Devils waiting for Antony and Greenwood bids

Manchester United have pinpointed Olise as a leading target after putting plans in place ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Galetti, but they are hoping to offload Antony before attempting to test Premier League rivals Crystal Palace with a formal offer.

The respected reporter suggests that the Red Devils wide-man has not been the subject of a concrete approach at this stage, having only ended his wait for a first top flight goal of the season during the 1-1 draw with Burnley last month, while Ratcliffe will also consider offers for Greenwood as he looks to give the squad a makeover.

Taking to social media platform X, Galetti wrote:

"Manchester United are still waiting for offers for Antony for a possible transfer in the summer: however, no concrete approach so far. "Among the names on the list, Olise is always considered a top target as a new winger. "Manchester United are also open to evaluating bids for Greenwood."

Olise will go head-to-head with Manchester United on Monday, when Crystal Palace welcome ten Hag's charges to Selhurst Park, and it will be an ideal opportunity for key decision-makers to see him in action after he has racked up 11 goal contributions over the course of an injury-hit campaign.

Michael Olise's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Antony Michael Olise Antony Shots on target percentage 33.3 31.7 Shots 3.72 2.97 Key passes 2.74 1.52 Goals 0.62 0.07 Assists 0.35 0.07 Statistics correct as of 05/05/2024

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old winger is 'tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford', resulting in Ratcliffe being increasingly confident of being able to lure him into new surroundings heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Although the Red Devils are circling, it is understood that Crystal Palace will only entertain sanctioning Olise's departure from south London if an offer which surpasses the £60million mark is put on the table by his suitors as they prepare for Oliver Glasner's first full season at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite failing to win any of his three fixtures against Manchester United so far in his career, Michael Olise has found the back of the net once when taking on the Red Devils

Antony Will be in Fight to Save Old Trafford Career if Ten Hag is Axed

Brazilian has struggled to build on promising start in Premier League

Antony will struggle to reignite his Manchester United career if Ratcliffe decides to make an alteration in the dugout as, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, reliable journalist Steve Bates claimed that the Brazilian would have no way back if ten Hag is relieved of his duties at the end of the season.

The Dutch tactician pushed for the Red Devils to splash the cash on the 24-year-old, resulting in a £86million deal being agreed with Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax in September 2022, but he has struggled to make a telling impact after initially getting off to a bright start in the Premier League.

Related Marcus Rashford Has 'Lost All Ability' at Man Utd Mark Goldbridge has suggested that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has 'lost all ability' as a footballer.

Antony found the back of the net in each of his first three appearances in the English top flight, leading to many believing that Manchester United had struck gold and ten Hag was right to put pressure on the board to pounce, but he has gone on to get his name on the scoresheet only twice more since.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt