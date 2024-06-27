Highlights Manchester United have earmarked Ivan Toney as a potential signing in the event of being unable to acquire Joshua Zirkzee in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils have been boosted in their pursuit as the England international has set his sights on leaving Brentford after returning from Euro 2024.

Everton talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin will only work his way onto Manchester United's radar if his current employers lower their demands.

Manchester United could turn their attentions towards attempting to land Brentford star Ivan Toney if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to lure Bologna marksman Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford after summer recruitment plans have been ironed out, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having edged towards penning an extended contract after being backed by the Red Devils' hierarchy, boss Erik ten Hag has turned his attentions towards bolstering his FA Cup-winning squad ahead of beginning the new Premier League campaign by hosting Fulham on August 16.

INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has taken control of football operations since being installed as a Manchester United co-owner thanks to acquiring a 25 per cent stake in February, is willing to give the Dutch tactician cash to spend during the remainder of the transfer window.

Toney Included as Target in Ten Hag's Contingency Plans

Zirkzee still viewed as first-choice option

Toney has been included on Manchester United's list of back-up targets after ten Hag has made contingency plans in case the pursuit of Zirkzee does not pay off, according to GMS sources, and they have been boosted as the England international is keen to leave Brentford after returning from Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old striker, who has been described as 'remarkable' by Bees chief Thomas Frank, has lofty ambitions after spending lengthy spells of his career further down the football pyramid and is desperate to take advantage of an opportunity to join a club regularly battling for silverware.

Although GMS sources understand that Manchester United still view Zirkzee as being the best fit for what they want in terms of a new centre forward, Toney is remaining on their radar and heading to the negotiating table with Premier League rivals Brentford has not been ruled out at this stage.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his career compared to Joshua Zirkzee Ivan Toney Joshua Zirkzee Shots on target percentage 53.5 37.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 50.6 33.5 Shot-creating actions 2.52 3.01 Key passes 1.04 1.33 Goals 0.51 0.42 Statistics correct as of 27/06/2024

Ten Hag has pinpointed drafting in a new frontman, who would provide Rasmus Hojlund with stiff competition for a regular starting berth, as one of his main priorities ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30 after seeing his side register a number of underwhelming results during the 2023/24 campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United would be hopeful of convincing Brentford to accept an offer which does not surpass £40million if they are forced to turn their attentions away from Zirkzee, and there is an expectation that the west Londoners' £60million demands will drop as Toney only has 12 months remaining on his £20,000-per-week contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has racked up four goal contributions over the course of six appearances against Manchester United, but he has only secured one win along the way

The Red Devils will not entertain lodging a bid for Everton fan favourite Dominic Calvert-Lewin unless it becomes clear that the Merseyside outfit's stance is softening and they are prepared to sanction his exit for what is perceived to be a great-value deal, which is not the case as it stands.

Manchester United are in danger of facing competition for the 27-year-old if they make a move as GMS sources recently revealed that Newcastle United will consider reigniting their interest during the latter stages of the transfer window if they struggle to advance in negotiations for alternative targets.

Red Devils Preparing to End Winger Search Amid Olise Blow

Bayern Munich have won race for Crystal Palace talisman

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United are seriously considering abandoning their search for a new right-sided attacker after failing to beat Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in the race to acquire Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise ahead of the fast-approaching new campaign.

The Red Devils were fearful of making a mistake if they opted against making their admiration clear as ten Hag and other key personnel behind the scenes at Old Trafford see the seven-cap France under-21 international as a one-off talent, but he is on the verge of rubber-stamping a move to the Allianz Arena.

Instead of reacting to the situation by earmarking another playmaker as a potential acquisition, GMS sources have been told that Manchester United will only splash the cash on an alternative wide-man if an unbelievable opportunity is presented to them as preparations for pre-season ramp up a notch.

