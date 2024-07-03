Highlights Manchester United have set their sights on sanctioning Jadon Sancho's departure before members of the squad return to Carrington for pre-season.

The winger does not have a future at Old Trafford due to refusing to apologise following a bust-up with boss Erik ten Hag.

Italian giants Juventus have shown interest in offering Sancho a route out of Manchester United after another loan move is being considered.

Manchester United are refusing to rule out the possibility of sanctioning a loan exit for Jadon Sancho as boss Erik ten Hag is desperate for the outcast to have sealed his Old Trafford departure ahead of the pre-season schedule getting underway, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having moved to within touching distance of signing an extended contract to remain in the Red Devils' hot-seat for the long-term, the Dutch tactician is looking to make adjustments to his squad after sealing European qualification thanks to winning the FA Cup at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Although Manchester United spent £73million in order to lure Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund three years ago, it appears that he may have made his final appearance for the club as plans have been put in place to offload him as preparations are ramped up ahead of opening the new season with a clash against Fulham.

Red Devils Eager to Offload Sancho in Coming Days

Loan move pinpointed as quickest way out of Old Trafford

Manchester United have set their sights on offloading Sancho before members of the squad return to Carrington for pre-season, according to GMS sources, and they are particularly determined to find a new destination for the 24-year-old prior to their meeting with Rosenborg on July 15.

Having fallen out with ten Hag during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign, resulting in him being banned from using all first-team facilities at the training ground due to refusing to apologise for a social media outburst, the England international has reached the point of no return at Old Trafford.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are considering allowing Sancho to rubber-stamp a loan move because it appears that would be the quickest way to get him through the exit door as clubs are not queuing up to put a lucrative offer on the table during the early stages of the transfer window.

Jadon Sancho's record at Manchester United compared to during his spells at Borussia Dortmund Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Appearances 82 158 Goals 12 53 Assists 6 67 Yellow cards 0 7 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 03/07/2024

The winger still has two years remaining on his £275,000-per-week contract and, although the Red Devils have resigned themselves to being unable to recoup a large chunk of the fee they forked out for him, they are aware that a temporary switch would result in getting his salary off the books if negotiations go to plan.

GMS sources have learned that Serie A heavyweights Juventus remain interested in Sancho and would be open to offering a route out of Old Trafford for the fast-approaching new season, having seen him register six goal contributions during a productive loan spell with Dortmund last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho played a crucial role in Borussia Dortmund reaching the Champions League final earlier this year, and he went on to register 84 per cent pass accuracy, win three ground duels and enjoy one successful dribble attempt during the defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley

Juventus Need Chiesa Exit Before Move for Sancho

Serie A giants being forced to play waiting game for winger

GMS sources have been told that Juventus will struggle to wrap up a loan deal for Sancho in the time frame Manchester United have set as it is likely that the Italian giants will only be in a position to make a move if fellow wide-man Federico Chiesa leaves the Allianz Stadium during the remainder of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old is facing an uncertain future with the Bianconeri after entering the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket more than £150,000-per-week, and his current employers do not want to run the risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent at the end of the forthcoming season.

Chiesa has still not agreed fresh terms with Juventus after being in action at Euro 2024, GMS sources are aware, and there are currently limited landing spots as his representatives have been unable to tempt big-hitters into heading to the negotiating table as the deadline draws closer.

Related £47m Man Utd Target 'Open to Old Trafford Move' Manchester United have been given hope of striking a deal for Matthijs De Ligt as the defender is interested in sealing the switch

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that Sancho would only stand a chance of saving his Manchester United career if he apologises to ten Hag privately and in public, while he would still face a lengthy process in a bid to repair his relationship with the former Ajax head coach.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore